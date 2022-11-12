Coastal Financial Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Third Quarter 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$65.2m (up 164% from 3Q 2021).

  • Net income: US$11.1m (up 66% from 3Q 2021).

  • Profit margin: 17% (down from 27% in 3Q 2021). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

  • EPS: US$0.86 (up from US$0.56 in 3Q 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Coastal Financial Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 16%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 3.8%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 37% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 6.1% growth forecast for the Banks industry in the US.

Performance of the American Banks industry.

The company's shares are down 1.2% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Coastal Financial you should know about.

