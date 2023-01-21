Coastal Carolina University’s first president dies; served as leader for 14 years

Coastal Carolina University announced Friday the death of its first president, Ronald R. Ingle.

Ingle, who passed away on Wednesday, became the university’s first president on July 1, 1993, after the institution gained its status as an independent, public university. Ingle served as president until May 2007.

Ingle joined the institution in 1988 when it was known as USC Coastal Carolina College, serving as vice chancellor for academic affairs and then as chancellor.

During Ingle’s 14-year presidency, enrollment doubled to more than 8,000 students and campus residence halls and international programs expanded. In addition, Ingle led a $75 million capital expansion that increased campus space by more than 30%, the university said in a press release.

Ingle and his wife, Judy, established the Ron and Judy Ingle Endowed Scholarship for Dependent Children or Grandchildren of Coastal Carolina University Faculty and Staff, to encourage the pursuit of higher education within the University community.