Coastal Carolina takes on South Alabama, seeks to stop 8-game skid

South Alabama Jaguars (15-8, 7-4 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-15, 1-10 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -6.5; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina enters the matchup against South Alabama as losers of eight games in a row.

The Chanticleers are 5-4 in home games. Coastal Carolina is sixth in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.6 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The Jaguars are 7-4 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama leads the Sun Belt with 15.2 assists. Myles Corey paces the Jaguars with 4.2.

Coastal Carolina averages 67.4 points, 5.1 more per game than the 62.3 South Alabama gives up. South Alabama averages 71.6 points per game, 1.0 more than the 70.6 Coastal Carolina gives up to opponents.

The Chanticleers and Jaguars meet Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasheed Jones is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, while averaging 12.4 points. Jordan Battle is averaging 13 points over the past 10 games.

Corey is averaging 14.5 points and 4.2 assists for the Jaguars. Barry Dunning Jr. is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 1-9, averaging 65.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press