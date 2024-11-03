Coastal Carolina hosts Western Michigan to open season

Western Michigan Broncos at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Conway, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chanticleers -3; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina starts the season at home against Western Michigan.

Coastal Carolina went 9-22 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Chanticleers averaged 73.5 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range last season.

Western Michigan went 3-12 on the road and 12-20 overall a season ago. The Broncos averaged 71.3 points per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 33.9% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press