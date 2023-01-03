Coast Guard Rescues Spotty Dog from Icy Detroit River: 'Pretty Grateful'

Coast Guard Dog Rescue Detroit River

Thankfully, one pup made it to the new year!

On Sunday, a scared dog with a unique black eye patch was rescued by the Coast Guard when performing their routine patrol of the Detroit River.

The pup had fallen into the river with no way out.

The Detroit sector of the Coast Guard sent out five of their team on a routine patrol of the shoreline to check ice conditions and ensure people's safety, according to Detroit Free Press.

While all the humans were safe, the team found a dog struggling to swim above the freezing water.

"We don't usually launch for them," spokesman Ensign Adeeb Ahmad told Detroit Free Press about finding dogs in the river. "But since we were out and about, we helped."

In response, 22-year-old Petty Officer Cole Harper and his boat crew headed to thin ice near Grayhaven Island from the Belle Isle station to pull the dog out of the river, per the outlet.

Wearing a dry suit, Harper retrieved the dog from the water and held onto her as they were pulled back to safety by the crew using a tether attached to Harper.

"The dog was welcoming and pretty grateful from what I heard. And pretty happy," Ahmad said.

According to their official Facebook post, the Detroit sector kept the dog warm at their station until Detroit Animal Care and Control arrived, which is where she is now.

And if things weren't already looking up for the pup for the upcoming year, she may find herself with a home soon enough!

"One of the crew members said he told his wife that if no one claims the dog, he'd like to adopt it," Ahmad said.