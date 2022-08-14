Coast guard monitoring oil spill off southern Vancouver Island

·2 min read
An oil slick is seen on the water near San Juan Island, Wash. on Saturday. Authorities say a boat went down with thousands of litres of oil onboard, releasing pollutants. (U.S. Coast Guard - image credit)
An oil slick is seen on the water near San Juan Island, Wash. on Saturday. Authorities say a boat went down with thousands of litres of oil onboard, releasing pollutants. (U.S. Coast Guard - image credit)

U.S. and Canadian authorities say they're working together to manage an oil spill near San Juan Island, Wash. — just off the southern tip of Vancouver Island.

The spill started Saturday after the fishing boat Aleutian Isle started sinking near Sunset Point, which is on the west side of San Juan Island.

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) said in a statement that the vessel had nearly 11,820 litres (2,600 gallons) of oil and diesel on board. A nearly 2.8 kilometre-long sheen from the spill was visible in an aerial image tweeted out around 6 p.m. Saturday.

"The vessel is more than 100 feet (30 metres) under water and is currently polluting," said a spokesperson from the Canadian Coast Guard. "The Canadian Coast Guard is working closely with the USCG and is ready to respond and ready to assist as required."

All five people on board the fishing boat were rescued as it sank, according to the USCG's statement.

The spill is raising concerns over the southern resident killer whales, which are severely endangered and swim in the Salish Sea.

An update from the USCG on Sunday morning said the killer whales were located by researchers west of Port Angeles, Wash., which is a good distance south of the spill.

"We are using the sonograph to track any [killer] whales that might be moving toward the affected area," said Petty Officer Michael Clark with the USCG on Sunday. "We did not see any."

The coast guard said it is willing to employ deterrents to ensure the orcas do not enter the area of the oil spill.

"We've been on scene continually, regulating vessel traffic in the area and managing vessel traffic," said Clark.

"People on scene are essentially continuing to survey the effects on the environment, and observing the scene itself and creating a trajectory model, so that we can properly create a containment and recovery plan moving forward."

A dive team was on location Sunday as crews attempted to figure out how to mitigate the pollutants coming from the boat, according to Clark.

He said investigations are still underway to determine whether the boat and its crew were disobeying laws regarding water pollution. If they are found liable, according to Clark, they could be fined.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 1 man dead after fight outside Kelowna nightclub, say RCMP

    One man is dead after a fight broke out Friday night near a nightclub in downtown Kelowna, B.C., according to the RCMP. Police say several people were involved in the fight, which started around 11 p.m. near the Friends of Dorothy Lounge on Lawrence Avenue. The fight left one man injured and lying on the ground. Another man was seen running from the area. The injured man was rushed to Kelowna General Hospital, but later died of his injuries. It's unclear what the nature of his injuries was. "We

  • Kim Kardashian cried on TV after posing nude for W magazine. Now, it’s one of her favorite covers

    Kim Kardashian calls her nude cover of W magazine one of her favorites over a decade after crying about the revealing images on an episode of Kourtney and Kim Take New York.

  • The FBI seized 11 sets of classified documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago. Here's what classified documents are.

    Trump thus far has claimed that all the information retrieved was declassified. But legal experts are positing whether or not that will matter.

  • Man shot to death at funeral for murder victim in Richmond Hill

    Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a cemetery in Richmond Hill where a funeral for a shooting victim was taking place. As Catherine McDonald reports, the man shot in the cemetery was convicted of manslaughter in relation to a Toronto shooting in 2015.

  • Trump frantically packed up documents to take with him in the last days of his presidency after finally accepting he was leaving the White House, report says

    "It was a chaotic exit," a source told NBC News of Trump's White House departure, adding aides filled up boxes to be sent to Mar-a-Lago.

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Johnson dazzles, Canada tops Czechia 5-1 in world junior hockey championship

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish scored twice and Canada stayed undefeated at the world junior hockey championship with a 5-1 win over Czechia on Saturday. Kent Johnson left jaws on the floor with a stunning lacrosse-style goal and added an assist in the third period. Ridly Greig and Tyson Foerster also found the back of the net for the Canadians (3-0-0), while Jack Thompson, Ronan Seeley and Logan Stankoven each contributed a pair of assists. Czechia (1-1-1) opened the scoring with a short-handed goal

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Fantasy Football: 2022 breakout candidates

    Yahoo Fantasy expert Matt Harmon says managers looking for breakout stars in the 2022 NFL season should focus their attention on the second-year wide receiver class.

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Morreale: CEBL's championship weekend caps another successful CEBL season

    OTTAWA — Mike Morreale says people thought he was crazy when he became commissioner and chief executive officer of the fledgling Canadian Elite Basketball League four years ago. Now he can't imagine Canada's basketball landscape without it. "I was saying to one of my staff last night, 'Can you imagine if the CEBL stopped existing?' The void that would be created," said Morreale, a former longtime CFL receiver. Heading into the league's championship weekend, which tips off Friday in Ottawa, Morre