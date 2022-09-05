Coast Guard: 1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crash in Washington state's Puget Sound near Seattle

One person was dead and nine others were missing Sunday after a floatplane crashed in Washington state's Puget Sound near Seattle, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Nine adults and one child were aboard the plane en route from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Renton, a Seattle suburb, according to the USCG Pacific Northwest. UCSG tweeted that one body had been found in Mutiny Bay as crews searched for survivors.

“Search updates will be provided as they become available,” USCG tweeted.

Mutiny Bay is west of Whidbey Island and about 40 miles northwest of Seattle. Multiple agencies were on the scene into Sunday night to assist in the investigation, including local fire and police departments.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coast Guard: Washington floatplane crash leaves 1 dead, 9 missing