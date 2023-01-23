Afternoon Update: Coalition sowing doubt on Indigenous voice; pensioner’s $65,000 robodebt; and cathedral sex party rumours

Photograph: Mick Tsikas/AAP

Reconciliation in this country could be lost forever if the referendum on the Indigenous voice to parliament fails, the First Nations leader Noel Pearson warned today.

Pearson was responding to Peter Dutton’s demands for more detail on the voice.

The opposition leader’s insistence on detail has previously drawn accusations he is leading a “shadow campaign” to derail the referendum.

Experts say the detail should come later – in a bill to be debated in parliament that would contain all the workings of the voice. In simpler words, referendum (and constitution) first, bill second.

Pearson said that the opposition leader “may be just choosing to play a spoiling game”.

A woman holds her arms up in prayer as members of the community hold a vigil near the scene of a shooting that took place during a lunar new year event in California. Photograph: Allison Dinner/Reuters

California mass shooting suspect dead | The suspect who killed 10 people during a lunar new year celebration in Monterey Park – just outside of Los Angeles – has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officials have identified the shooter as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, and the motive for the attack is still under investigation.

New Omicron booster closer to approval | Australia’s medical regulator has given a provisional green light to the first Covid-19 booster shot for two Omicron variants. The Pfizer jab will be for those aged 12 and over, and targets the BA.4 and BA.5 variants. Approval now goes to the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, which will provide advice to the government in coming weeks.

$65,000 Centrelink debt | An age pensioner who was erroneously told she had one month to pay back a $65,000 robodebt will “never get over” what happened to her, a royal commission has heard. “It turned my life upside down,” Rosemary Gay said. “I’ve never earned that much money, how could I owe that much money?

Domestic violence background check | Residents of NSW would be able to find out if their partner has a history of domestic violence by checking with police, under a scheme proposed by the Coalition and backed by Labor.

St Mary’s Cathedral Newcastle in the UK, where a ‘sex party’ is alleged to have taken place during lockdown. Photograph: Mark Pink/Alamy

Cathedral lockdown sex party | The Vatican is investigating rumours of a “sex party” at a British cathedral which is alleged to have happened during lockdown. Multiple people are said to have complained that Father Michael McCoy, dean of Newcastle Cathedral, approached them to attend a party at a time when gatherings were not permitted. McCoy, 57, killed himself in April 2021.

Ghislaine Maxwell | The convicted sex trafficker and former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein has called the infamous 2001 photo of Prince Andrew alongside the then 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre a “fake”. “I don’t believe it’s real for a second,” she said.

France protests cost testicle | A 26-year-old man had a testicle amputated after being clubbed by police in the groin during demonstrations in Paris last week. About 1 million people marched in cities across France last Thursday opposing president Emmanuel Macron’s plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

Bolsonaro accused of Amazonian genocide | Brazil’s president Lula da Silva accused his predecessor of committing genocide against the Yanomami people of the Amazon, amid public outrage over a humanitarian catastrophe in the country’s largest Indigenous territory. The Yanomami’s supposedly protected lands have been plunged into crisis by government neglect and the explosion of illegal mining.

Jacinda Ardern’s signature mix of empathy and strength was on display in 2019 when she attended services for the victims of the mosque massacres in Christchurch. Photograph: Marty Melville/AFP/Getty Images

What will be Jacinda Ardern’s legacy?

Over the past five years she garnered admirers around the world, but to Ardern’s critics, her soaring rhetoric was not always backed by desired legislative reforms. Listen to this 26-minute episode.

***

“Any further increases in the cash rate beyond the current 3.1% could unnecessarily tip Australia into recession in 2023.” – Stephen Smith, Deloitte

One of the nation’s biggest consultancy firms has painted a bleak picture for the year ahead, saying Australians are at the mercy of the central bank while warning of a possible recession.

In numbers

The latest turnback was a Qantas flight to Sydney that had to return to Fiji on Sunday evening after pilots received a report of fumes in the cabin. The Qantas Group averages about 60 air turnbacks per year.

‘Revitalised is not a word anyone is using to describe a nation stricken with strife’: Andrew Rawnsley on the aftermath of Brexit. Photograph: Frederick Florin/AFP/Getty Images

It will soon be three years since Brexit and the golden age that was promised by Brexiteers is nowhere to be seen. “The UK is the sick man of the G7, the only member with an economy that is still smaller than it was before the pandemic,” writes Andrew Rawnsley, chief political commentator of the Observer.

“The sad and cruel truth is that strategic blunders as colossal as Brexit can’t be corrected easily or swiftly. Some mistakes have to be paid for over many years. This, alas, is the UK’s fate. Not a golden age, but ages of regret.”

