A Coalition of Canadian fashion collaborators come together to celebrate Toronto's fashion industry with #SupportTorontoFashion campaign

The #SupportTorontoFashion campaign aims to shine a light on stories within Toronto's fashion industry while calling upon consumers to shop local and show their support on social channels.

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the City of Toronto's Fashion Industry Advisory Panel (FIAP) officially launched the #SupportTorontoFashion campaign with a video message of support from Mayor John Tory.

The #SupportTorontoFashion campaign brings awareness to Toronto's diverse and innovative fashion industry while honouring its resiliency in what has been a challenging year, economically and socially. In the face of a global crisis, the city's industry stepped up to produce PPE, help frontline workers, and support other businesses in the industry.

Spanning several weeks, the #SupportTorontoFashion campaign will spotlight the people, brands and institutions that comprise the business of the Toronto fashion industry, sharing their unique stories via daily social media broadcasts. The campaign aims to emphasize the critical value of buying local and encourage Toronto residents to share their personal fashion stories on social media to help spread the word using the #SupportTorontoFashion hashtag.

"We have a lot to be proud of when it comes to Toronto fashion. We are the home of iconic people and popular brands that are known and celebrated globally. Toronto is a leading force in the fashion industry and that recognition starts right here with us today," said Mayor John Tory. "I encourage everyone to support local and to support the Toronto Fashion campaign so that together we can help our city's fashion industry."

Before the pandemic, Toronto's fashion industry employed 50,000+ people and contributed more than $1Billion in annual wages. In the face of a global crisis, the industry has shown incredible resilience. The campaign and the City of Toronto Fashion Industry Advisory Panel will celebrate the people and notable moments that have cultivated an exceptional culture of fashion and style in Toronto.

City of Toronto's Fashion Industry Advisory Panel (FIAP) was created by the City of Toronto in 2018 with a mandate to provide advice and support to the City of Toronto on fashion industry issues and opportunities to promote the long-term viability of Toronto's fashion and apparel sector. Conceived by FIAP, the aim of #SupportTorontoFashion is to:

Tell stories of the people, brands and institutions behind Toronto's fashion sector - past and present

Celebrate the success of the business of the fashion industry through the ages

Encourage Toronto consumers to learn, share and most importantly - shop local!

Create an online conversation about Toronto's thriving fashion industry through the #SupportTorontoFashion hashtag

The FIAP steering committee will lead the charge to encourage participation and awareness in #SupportTorontoFashion. Panel members include:

Ashlee Froese, FIAP Chair and Froese Law

Ashley Barby, FashionTech Toronto

Bruce Sinclair, Humber College

Dr. Ben Barry, Ryerson School of Fashion and Ryerson Centre for Fashion Diversity & Social Change

Diana Carrelli, P1M

Kathy Cheng, WS&Co/Redwood Classics Apparel

Kelly Drennan, Fashion Takes Action

Klaudia Capalbo, Fashion Group InternationaL - Toronto Chapter

Laurie Belzak, City of Toronto & FIAP Secretary

Melissa Campisi, Toronto Fashion Week

Robin Kay, Fashion Design Council of Canada

Sherri Carlson, CRW Design

Susan Langdon, Toronto Fashion Incubator (TFI)

Vicky Milner, CAFA

FIAP Committee members



Bob Kirke, Canadian Apparel Federation

Marilyn McNeil-Morin, Fashion Exchange at George Brown College

Toronto's fashion industry is made up of numerous professions such as photographers, lawyers, buyers, designers, patternmakers, cutters and manufacturers, to name a few. The industry is a bustling one that is driven by the creatives of Toronto.

The campaign looks at innovation in tech, sustainability, inclusivity and ethical standards in the fashion industry by highlighting the people who have contributed to making Toronto's fashion industry what it is today.

"The Fashion Industry Advisory Panel represents a cross-section of Toronto's fashion industry ecosystem. It was purposefully formed to be comprehensive in its approach to the different sectors that make up Toronto's fashion industry," said FIAP Chair and branding and fashion lawyer, Ashlee Froese. "The #SupportTorontoFashion campaign is a culmination of Toronto's fashion industry leaders bringing awareness to the complexity, depth and value of Toronto's fashion industry to the Toronto consumer. It needs your support now more than ever."

