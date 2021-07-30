'Coach's Roar Louder Than Sindhu's': Twitterati on Park Tae-Sang's Celebrations

PV Sindhu qualified for the semi-final of the Tokyo Olympics with a victory over Akane Yamaguchi in straight games. The world champion dominated the match as she saved three game points in the second game to win the match 21-14, 22-20.

Sindhu was lethal throughout the match and her coach was visibly excited. Park Tae-Sang has been training Sindhu since 2019. Sindhu has mentioned how she has improved under the supervision of the South Korean coach and will continue to train under him after the Tokyo Olympics. As a player, Tae-Sang failed to qualify for the semi-final of the 2004 Summer Olympics and, hence, he has an emotional connection to Sindhu's performance in this quadrennial extravaganza.

Park Tae-Sang's celebratory reactions generated a lot of interest among fans. The viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the same.

Coach Park Tae-Sang's reaction upon PV Sindhu sealing the SF entry may not rival coach Dean Boxall's after Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus won gold in women's 400m freestyle, but it's yet another example of what living the moment looks like for those working with the athletes. — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) July 30, 2021

Wow!!! Look how much it means to ⁦@Pvsindhu1⁩ and her coach Park Te Sang. Simply brilliant performance. Sindhu on #OLYMPICS #BADMINTON #IND pic.twitter.com/lYeYBmdcgl — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) July 30, 2021

Sindhu’s coach is my Olympics mood. — Mendra Dorjey Sahni (@MendraDorjey) July 30, 2021

#Badminton #Tokyo2020



Watched the match on livestream so I can hear court sounds more clearly. The roar from Coach Park at the end was longer and arguably louder than Sindhu's when she converted the match point! Brilliant from Yamaguchi too, to fight back as she did. pic.twitter.com/vaNCmph2kH — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) July 30, 2021

Who else loved PV Sindhu coach’s reaction?



That was so powerful. Shows how hard they’ve been working tactically to put everything together.



Reactions like these speak a thousand words #Badminton #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/DSC7ZUPVTT — pratik_sawakhande (@IamPratik39) July 30, 2021

PV Sindhu is pure class

Reigning world champion moves on

Also coach Park Tae-Sang congratulations #PVSindu #TokyoOlympics2020 #Tokyo2020 #SirfSonyPeDikhega — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) July 30, 2021

The way he (PV Sindhu's coach)trained her, worked out well. She didn't show much aggression but played with maturity & cool mind. I haven't spoken with her, I'll do that in evening: PV Ramana, PV Sindhu's father



Sindhu advanced to semis of Badminton women's singles at #Olympics pic.twitter.com/t7fPycoc3r — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2021

Outstanding effort from #PVSindhu to ward off Yamaguchi and enter the semis..loved watching coach Park Tae Sang celebrate the way he used to, his own wins a few tears ago..what joy! #Olympics #Tokyo2020 — Hemant (@hemantbuch) July 30, 2021

I give a lot of credit to park tae sang, her game has tremendous changes — BASIL (@talkminton) July 30, 2021

Sindhu will face Tai Tzu-Zing in the semi-final on Saturday.

. Read more on India by The Quint.'Coach's Roar Louder Than Sindhu's': Twitterati on Park Tae-Sang's CelebrationsDay 7, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Medal Assured for Lovlina; Sindhu & Hockey Teams Win . Read more on India by The Quint.