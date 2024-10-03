Coaching staff at Solihull Moors’ women’s team resign after reports of neglect

Solihull Moors’ women’s team (in blue) take on Burton Albion in 2019. Photograph: Fabio de Paolo/The Guardian

All of the coaching staff at Solihull Moors’ women’s team have resigned from their roles, just under two weeks after the team’s players alleged the women’s arm of the club was being neglected.

On 20 September, a joint statement from the Midlands Division One club’s players accused Solihull Moors of failing to provide pitch access, transport for away fixtures and basic equipment, referring to “broken promises and a lack of respect”. On the same day, the coaching staff issued a statement supporting the players, saying “enough is enough” and stated that they were asking for their players to be respected.

A statement in response at the time, from the club’s foundation, said it was “important to clarify that Solihull Moors Women’s football is part of the Foundation, not the National League Football Club”, and the foundation vowed to “take those issues seriously and address them”.

A resignation statement issued on behalf of the coaching team on Thursday made no direct reference to the previous players’ statement, but did say they were “more determined than ever to drive positive change for every girl and woman who currently plays or will do in the future”.

The manager, Tom Blaymires, posting the coaches’ statement on social media platform X, said: “Unfortunately myself and the rest of the staff at Solihull Moors women’s first team have made the decision to step away from our roles with immediate effect.

“Although we are all very grateful to the Foundation for the opportunities and experiences gained, we feel it is time for us all to move on. To all the players that we have worked with over the last three years, thank you.”

Blaymires added: “Everything I have done has always been with good intentions to do what’s right for the players and staff I work alongside. I am more determined than ever to drive positive change for every girl and woman who currently plays or will do in the future, so they have the right environment and opportunities to succeed and enjoy the game that we all love.”

Several of the players have reacted on social media by thanking the coaching staff. Among the players’ original claims was an accusation that their forfeited cup game against West Bromwich Albion, which resulted in a fine and saw them removed from the FAWNL Cup and FAWNL Plate was “due to the club’s failure to secure a pitch”.

The Foundation added in response at the time: “Clearly there have been challenges around securing pitches which Foundation staff, team management and coaches have been trying their best to resolve so it is disappointing that frustration has led to those involved feeling the need to publish this post when the leadership of the Foundation has been in open and honest dialogue about many of the points raised and actively seeking a solution.”