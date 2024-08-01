Coaching, charity work or expanding his business empire? Here is what’s next for Andy Murray

'Andy Murray Live' events are one of the Scot's numerous charity initiatives - Jane Barlow/PA

Andy Murray has finally accepted defeat after years of injuries and has hung up his racket after defeat at the Paris Olympics. Now he faces the question he has dreaded most: What next?

Coaching

In 2022, Andy Murray was asked by the Tennis Channel for four players he would like to coach “Female player – Emma Raducanu, male player between [Carlos] Alcaraz, [Stefanos] Tsitsipas and [Jack] Draper,” he said.

A Raducanu-Murray match-up would be fascinating, but appears unlikely, not least after she pulled out of the mixed doubles at Wimbledon, denying Murray’s final farewell at SW19. But Murray has been mentoring another rising British prospect: Charlie Robertson, 17. Murray’s mother Judy posted a picture of the pair together on court on Tuesday, writing of “the Scottish teenager following in Andy’s footsteps”.

Tim Henman, Murray’s predecessor, said recently he “wouldn’t be surprised” if Murray ends up coaching. “Only time will tell,” said Henman. “He’s obviously 37, so he’s got plenty of time. But he’s got a young family, he has four children. That might get him back to coaching even quicker!”

However, given Murray’s major-winning pedigree and competitive nature, he is only realistically expected to consider coaching full time if a top player seeks him out. Henman said: “What is the one thing all the top ones have? The best players. Look at Darren Cahill, there’s no doubt he’s one of the best tennis coaches of the last 30 years. He worked with Andre Agassi, Simona Halep, Lleyton Hewitt – and now Jannik Sinner. They’re not bad players, are they?

Business empire

Murray has made no secret of his plans to build a major business portfolio with his £50.7 million career earnings and has been steadily growing his investments outside tennis in recent years.

“Although I spend most of my time on a tennis court, I have a real interest in business,” he wrote after joining LinkedIn last year.

Within the sport, he has his own tennis apparel brand, AMC – a partnership which sees him invest in Castore. When asked how he selects the brands he works with, Murray said: “It’s something I work on closely with my management team. I have some very clear boundaries for brands they know I wouldn’t work with: tobacco, gambling and alcohol companies, for example.”

Latest accounts for his company 77 Management show that it is valued at £21.4m, a £900,000 increase on the year before. A wide-ranging portfolio includes a stake in the Cromlix House Hotel at Kinbuck near Dunblane – where he married wife Kim – investment in padel company Game4Padel and various tech projects, including start-up companies Perkbox and WeSwap. There is also a “strategic relationship” with equity crowdfunding platform Seedrs.

Cromlix Hotel is close to Dunblane, Murray's childhood home

Punditry

Murray will be at the top of the BBC’s wish-list for Wimbledon next year. Following the departure of Sue Barker as the corporation’s main face of tennis coverage, the Scot would be a dream hire to restore some extra clout. However, he has shown little appetite so far to join co-commentary teams, while the likes of Nick Kyrgios was drafted in during his own long-term injury lay-off.

Murray’s only significant stint in the commentary box was for the 2018 quarter-final epic between Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin del Potro. “It was an amazing match but it was so long,” Murray said of his time providing analysis. “It was five hours.”

“I’ve done it before but didn’t particularly enjoy it,” he said on the prospect of returning to the booth. “Everyone agrees with each other all the time – there is no needle in the analysis and I don’t think it’s entertaining, or the best for the sport. One thing I like about football is they disagree.”

Family

It will take some time to readjust to life outside the tour, but who could blame the finest British sportsman of his generation for spending a few years enjoying time off with the family? He now has four children – Sophia, Edie, Teddie and Lola – and wife Kim will undoubtedly welcome the prospect of an extra pair of hands.

Murray has joked that the silver lining to his injury-inflicted early exits at tournaments in recent years has been more time with the children. After his first-round Australian Open exit in January, he posted: “One of the huge advantages to losing in the first round of is getting to play Harry Potter dress-up at 5.30am on a Sunday with my daughters. Dumbedad.”

Charity/campaigner

With his business interests running themselves, Murray will have a good deal more time to pursue several philanthropic projects close to his heart. He once shared an agent with David Beckham and both remain ambassadors for Unicef. He also regularly champions women in sport and previously donated over £80,000 with the help of sponsors to help 16,000 children in Syria.

Since 2009, he has also been a spokesman and contributor to Malaria No More. Following the death of Elena Baltacha to cancer, he created a series of exhibition matches to raise funds. In Scotland, he has also created “Andy Murray Live” events, a series of fundraiser matches which have previously featured Roger Federer, with proceeds sent to the likes of Glasgow charity Sunny Sid3 Up, which supports low-income communities.

Murray wore a tartan hat for some exhibition tennis at Andy Murray Live in 2017 - Andy Buchanan/AFP

What do the experts think?

Leading brand expert Marcel Knobil, who advises athletes and top sponsors, told Telegraph Sport: “I anticipate that sponsorships and endorsements will start drying up. But there will be the odd opportunities arising. After all, he is a British tennis icon. Murray has demonstrated fluidity in words as well as in his tennis. He’ll surely have considerable earning opportunities from journalism and broadcasting.

“I expect he’ll be investing considerable time in coaching and nurturing future talent. Whilst this is predominantly for altruistic purposes, there will be earning opportunities too.”