Coaching Carousel predictions, Iron Bowl, Bedlam and The Game previews

Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel
·1 min read

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Apple PodcastsStitcherGoogle PodcastsSpotify

The wildest coaching carousel we have ever seen is off and running. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde play match-makers and predict who the blue-blood programs will target.

We have three hate-filled matchups with playoff implications this weekend. The guys dive into Ohio State traveling to Michigan, Bama heading to Auburn and Oklahoma State hosting OU.

New BetMGM customers who bet $1 on ANY game will receive $100 in free bets added to their account. You don’t need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Must be 21+ in AZ, CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Terms apply. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOSPECIAL to get started or use promo code SPORTSBOOK when making your first deposit.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories