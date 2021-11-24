Coaching Carousel predictions, Iron Bowl, Bedlam and The Game previews

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

The wildest coaching carousel we have ever seen is off and running. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde play match-makers and predict who the blue-blood programs will target.

We have three hate-filled matchups with playoff implications this weekend. The guys dive into Ohio State traveling to Michigan, Bama heading to Auburn and Oklahoma State hosting OU.

