Coaching candidates eager to work with Bears QB Caleb Williams

The regular season calendar is starting to turn towards completion for the Chicago Bears (4-11) in a disappointing season full of disaster and change.

In what has been a very respectable season for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, who has set NFL records and Bears franchise records, the only stat missing has been the team's wins, which has led to two different head coaches, and three different offensive coordinators for Williams in his first year.

With the individual stats and talent that Williams has shown in a lost first season in the NFL, several coaching candidates are reportedly taking notice of the young gunslinger. Prior to the Bears' prime-time game against the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport discussed the attraction level of the Bears' vacancy, headlined by the opportunity to coach and work with Williams.

There continues to be a link from Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to the Bears coaching vacancy, and as Raporport reported on Thursday, the quarterback position has Johnson, and other candidates very much intrigued.

"There's a lot that hasn't been pretty for the Chicago Bears," Rapoport said. "Quarterback play, pretty quietly cause the team has been losing, has been what you wanted for someone like Ben Johnson, or any other quarterback guru, offensive coordinator, really anyone," Rapoport said. "What you're looking for in an opening head coaching job...you want a quarterback you can win with and Caleb Williams continues to show that's exactly what he is. This is a really, really attractive job. They have a roster that is actually pretty deep despite not having a lot of wins, they do in fact, have a quarterback. I know Ben Johnson is going to be interested, plenty of other future head coaches will be as well."

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay Kickoff with @TomPelissero: #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts unlikely to play on Sunday; #Panthers relishing spoiler role; A look at the #Bears HC opening and how attractive a job it is. pic.twitter.com/CSYICe81g4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2024

Williams' place not only on the Bears roster, but as a cornerstone for the franchise in just his first season, is very much a bright spot for the future of the organization moving forward. The most important move for Chicago this offseason will be pairing Williams with the correct head coach for a duo that can win games for the Bears.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Coaching candidates eager to work with Bears QB Caleb Williams