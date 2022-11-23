New coaches lead ancient rivals into Notre Dame-USC clash

GREG BEACHAM
·5 min read
  • Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, left, celebrates after USC defeated UCLA 48-45 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    1/4

    USC UCLA Football

    Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, left, celebrates after USC defeated UCLA 48-45 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Notre Dame place kicker Blake Grupe (99) reacts with teammates after kicking an extra point during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame won 44-0. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    2/4

    Boston College Notre Dame Football

    Notre Dame place kicker Blake Grupe (99) reacts with teammates after kicking an extra point during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame won 44-0. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Southern California head coach Lincoln Riley gestures during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    3/4

    USC UCLA Football

    Southern California head coach Lincoln Riley gestures during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    4/4

    Boston College Notre Dame Football

    Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, left, celebrates after USC defeated UCLA 48-45 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Notre Dame place kicker Blake Grupe (99) reacts with teammates after kicking an extra point during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame won 44-0. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Southern California head coach Lincoln Riley gestures during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — No. 5 Southern California's swift transformation from a program in disarray to a revitalized powerhouse in its first season under Lincoln Riley has been one of the most impressive developments of the college football season.

Although No. 13 Notre Dame took slightly longer to get rolling under fellow first-year head coach Marcus Freeman, the Fighting Irish are back in their usual formidable form and even picking up speed.

But a big season is not complete at either school without a memorable edition of these teams' famed intersectional rivalry.

They'll get their moment Saturday night in the 93rd meeting for the Jeweled Shillelagh amid all the other important trappings that frequently make this matchup so special: national title implications, upset potential and elite players on both sidelines at the venerable Coliseum, which has been hosting these blue-blood programs since 1926.

“I think you have to embrace and enjoy being in this moment, enjoy competing at this level,” Riley said. “Our team gets excited to play teams like Notre Dame. There’s no question about it. It’s fun playing really good competition in cool venues with a lot of things on the line. That’s so much fun. Let’s embrace it and make sure we keep getting better. I think they have a sense for it, and we’re not going to minimize it.”

USC (10-1) has clinched a spot in the Pac-12 title game Dec. 2 after going 8-1 in conference play, but its chances of breaking into the College Football Playoff from its current No. 6 spot in the playoff rankings hinge on beating the Irish (8-3).

Notre Dame won't be in the four-team tournament this year, but a win over the Trojans would be nearly an ideal punctuation on a regular season of remarkable growth under Freeman. After an 0-2 start, the Irish are rolling toward bowl season with five consecutive victories, nine of 10 overall and a surging sense of their worthiness to be on college football's biggest stages.

“There’s a different feeling about this one, and I can feel it amongst our program and our players," Freeman said. "I knew it last year, but this year, being at the end of the year, at USC, you can really feel it.”

CALEB VS IRISH

USC quarterback Caleb Williams has leaped into the Heisman Trophy race by commanding the nation's attention with a spectacular series of performances down the stretch, highlighted by 503 total yards and three touchdowns in the Trojans' thrilling 48-45 victory at UCLA last week.

USC has relied on Williams' high-powered offense to cover for its less-dominant defense, but Notre Dame's defense has yet to allow an opponent 400 total yards this season, and only four opponents have topped 200 yards passing. The stage is set for a showdown.

The Irish's 400-yard streak “is hard to do in college football,” Riley said. “They’ve got good players at all levels. You can tell they’ve recruited there for many years, and they’ve built a talent base, and that shows up.”

WAKE UP THE ECHOES

This rivalry is among the most compelling in college football, both for its history and its endurance. Only World War II and the COVID-19 pandemic have interrupted it, and this game will be Notre Dame’ first since 2018 at the Coliseum, where a plaque honoring Knute Rockne has hung in the Peristyle since 1955. Both teams are ranked in the matchup for the first time since 2017, and Notre Dame leads the rivalry 17-14-2 during games in which both teams are in the AP Top 25.

GROUND GAME

Notre Dame's rushing offense is formidable, with sophomores Logan Diggs and Audric Estime leading a group that has topped 200 yards on the ground in six games this season. USC's run defense has been better than its pass defense — no surprise in the air-oriented Pac-12 — and UCLA is the only opponent in the Trojans' last eight games to get more than 200 yards rushing.

If the Irish can't run the ball or fall behind, Drew Pyne will have to throw against a Trojans defense with an FBS-leading 18 interceptions and an uncanny season-long knack for timely takeaways. USC leads the FBS with a plus-20 turnover margin.

FIRST-TIMERS

Riley and Freeman are both in the rivalry for the first time as head coaches, although Freeman was an assistant last season when the Irish drilled the Trojans 31-16 in South Bend. The last time two first-year head coaches at the schools met was in 2010, when Brian Kelly’s Notre Dame beat Lane Kiffin’s Trojans 20-16 at the Coliseum in a rain-soaked game best remembered for a horrific drop by USC's Ronald Johnson in the waning moments.

ON THE EDGE

The most fascinating matchup when Notre Dame has the ball might be USC defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu going against the Irish offensive line bookended by tackles Joe Alt and Blake Fisher. Tuipulotu is a Lombardi Award finalist and one of the nation's top defensive players, ranking third in the FBS with 11 sacks and making countless big plays on the edge. Alt and Fisher anchor a line that has allowed just 17 sacks all season.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Latest Stories

  • Goligoski scores in OT, Wild beat Hurricanes 2-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Sam Steel had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 20 shots as the Wild snapped a three-game losing streak. Sebastian Aho scored for the second straight game for Carolina, which lost for the first time in six games when leading after two periods. Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 19 saves for the Hurricanes, missing a chance to become

  • O.G. Anunoby finding his rhythm on offence

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at what's changed for O.G. Anunoby after his inconsistent offensibe start to the season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • Commanders settle with Md. over season-ticket holders' money

    The Washington Commanders have agreed to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty in a settlement with the state of Maryland. The team has 30 days to return fans’ deposits as part of the arrangement announced Friday by Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh after he accused it of violating the state's Consumer Protection Act. "For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers,” Frosh said in a statement. “Today’s set

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend the slumping Sabres' losing run to eight. William Nylander scored twice, while John Tavares, with a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (10-5-4). Matt Murray made 32 saves as the Leafs improved to 6-1-2 over the

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 33 points and 12 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 22 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks. While Young was taking the inbound pass with 3.8 seconds to go and the score tied at 122-all, Griffin had the awareness to run behind the d

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • McDavid nets OT winner to lift Oilers past Golden Knights 4-3

    EDMONTON — Connor McDavid scored the winner 1:17 into overtime as the Edmonton Oilers broke out of their slump with a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. Warren Foegele, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (10-8-0) who had lost five of their last seven overall and three straight at home. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins recorded three assists and McDavid notched another. Stuart Skinner stopped 31-of-34 shots. Mark Stone, with two goals, and Keegan Kolesar responded for

  • Bills' McDermott keeps things light amid heavy snow fall

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bills coach Sean McDermott did his best to keep things light amid the heavy snow falling outside his window, and the disruption to Buffalo’s schedule — most notably forcing the team to play its “home” game against Cleveland at Detroit on Sunday. “Yeah, I want to get out there once we can get through this,” McDermott said Friday during a Zoom call from his home, noting he might have shovel duty later in the day. “I think the family is upstairs on calls with my folks checking

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Report: Senators and Canucks came close to Zaitsev-Myers swap

    The Ottawa Senators and Vancouver Canucks came very close to swapping defensemen before the deal fell through.