Coachella and Stagecoach 2020 Canceled Over Concerns Coronavirus Pandemic Could 'Worsen in the Fall'

Festival-goers holding out hope to attend the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the Stagecoach Country Music Festival this year will have to wait until 2021.

Both festivals, which are put on by the company Goldenvoice, have been officially canceled due to concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Riverside County officials announced Wednesday.

The county's public health officer Cameron Kaiser signed the order to cancel the popular festivals on Wednesday, citing concerns of a possible spike in COVID-19 cases later in the year.

"I am concerned as indications grow that COVID-19 could worsen in the fall," Kaiser said in a press release. "In addition, events like Coachella and Stagecoach would fall under Governor Newsom’s Stage 4, which he has previously stated would require treatments or a vaccine to enter."

In California Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan for reopening, events like concerts are not allowed to take place until Phase 4, which will mark the end of the state's stay-at-home order.

"Given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward," Kaiser added. "These decisions are not taken lightly with the knowledge that many people will be impacted. My first priority is the health of the community."

Riverside County's press release stated that officials had been in contact with Goldenvoice and that Kaiser "praised the company for its efforts to protect the health of concert goers."

The decision to cancel the festivals comes after they were rescheduled from April to October. Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean, were among the headliners for Coachella this year, while Stagecoach's lineup was going to feature Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, and Eric Church.

Goldenvoice did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Wednesday and has not yet commented on the cancelation of the festivals. Instructions for ticketholders wishing to obtain a refund are listed on the company's website.

As of Wednesday, there have been 9,911 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Riverside County, with 372 deaths related to the virus. 5,563 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the county, while 227 individuals are currently in the hospital with the virus, according to county data.

