Coachella headliner Billie Eilish makes light of stage fall

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent
·2 min read

Billie Eilish laughed off an onstage tumble as she headlined the second Saturday of the Coachella music festival.

The pop megastar told fans she had fallen on her face after tripping over a piece of fire safety equipment in the darkness between songs.

The 20-year-old Oscar winner played an explosive set that involved the use of a crane as well as wholesome touches, including a duet with her brother and co-writer Finneas and a compilation of home videos.

Finishing up one of her numbers, Eilish cried out, then laughed, declaring: “You guys, I just ate shit up here.

“It was dark, it was pitch black (and) I tripped on the f****** fire thing. Ow!

“I went … and fell right on my face.”

Fans were treated to range of hit songs including Bury A Friend, Oxytocin, Bad Guy and Happier Than Ever.

A compilation of baby videos, including clips of Eilish playing with her brother and parents accompanied Getting Older.

While performing her song Ocean Eyes, written when she was just 13, Eilish was raised 20ft into the air on a mechanical platform and hovered above the crowd as she sang.

She also brought out Paramore singer Hayley Williams as a surprise guest to perform a rendition of Misery Business, and later helped to close the set.

It comes after her fellow Coachella headliner Harry Styles brought out Lizzo on Friday to duet his One Direction hit What Makes You Beautiful.

Performing before Eilish on the main stage was Megan Thee Stallion, who delivered a bold and energetic performance punctuated with gunshot sounds and air-horns.

The rapper fired off multiple of her own hits including WAP, which features Cardi B, though the latter did not make a live appearance.

Brit award winner Arlo Parks brought US singer Phoebe Bridgers onstage to duet during her set for the second weekend running.

Leeds-based rockers Yard Act performed earlier in the day, following string of US tour dates including a guest appearance at on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Elsewhere at Coachella, the curtain came down for US rap seven-piece Brockhampton, who delivered their final live performance together as a group.

There is just one day left of this year’s festival, which takes place in the the southern Californian city of Indio.

Electro supergroup Swedish House Mafia and Canadian megastar The Weeknd are due to split the headline slot on the final Sunday.

