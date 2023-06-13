Coachella announces 2024 festival dates; advance sales begin Friday

Rae Sremmurd performs at Coachella 2023. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Coachella fans, mark your calendars: The 2024 dates of the two-weekend music festival are now official.

Next year's Coachella Weekend 1 will take place April 12-14, with Weekend 2 on April 19-21. Both will be held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

No lineup for the 2024 festival has been announced yet. General admission wristbands begin at $499 each, while VIP wristbands start at $1,049.

Advance sale of festival wristbands and camping passes is set to begin at 11 a.m. Friday, with pre-order email alerts available by signing up at Coachella.com. The festival offers layaway payment plans with down payments of $99. Hotel packages are already on sale and can be browsed through the festival's website.

The festival, formally known as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, returned for its 22nd iteration in April with headliners Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean. Although the same lineup was scheduled to perform both weekends, Ocean dropped out of the second weekend this year and was replaced by a headlining trio of electronic artists: Skrillex, Four Tet and Fred Again.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.