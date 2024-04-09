Coachella 2024: All Six Livestream Links, Lineups, Schedule And How To Multiview Up To Four Stages

Starting next Friday, livestreams of six Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival stages will be made available as the festival kicks off. The event runs Friday-Sunday on two consecutive weekends, April 12-14 & April 19-21.

Headliners this year include No Doubt, Lana Del Rey, Tyler the Creator and Doja Cat. Other artists confirmed include Peso Pluma, Blur, J Balvin, Bizarrap, Sabrina Carpenter, Deftones, Ice Spice, Sublime, Grimes, Bleachers, Carín León, DJ Snake, Suki Waterhouse, Lovevoy, Tinashe, Jon Batiste, Jhené Aiko, Lil Yachty, Bebe Rexha, and Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp, among many others. For a full list, see below.

Coachella 2024

To watch any of the six stages, click on the corresponding embedded player below. If you miss a performance, YouTube’s Coachella channel will repeat the livestream lineup from each day after the night’s final set until the livestream returns the next day. It will also provide highlights on demand.

Set times for Weekend 1 have been released and are below, including No Doubt’s spot at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

New this year is YouTube‘s “multiview” feature, which has revolutionized the experience of watching sports, is expanding next week to the video giant’s live coverage of Coachella. Performances on up to four stages at once will be made available via the YouTube app, an experience the company is calling the first of its kind. The aim of the new feature is to unify the experience, with viewers able to monitor each act and select audio from one at a time.

Here are the six livefeed streams:

COACHELLA STAGE

OUTDOOR THEATRE

SAHARA

MOJAVE

GOBI

SONORA

