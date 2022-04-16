Coachella live: Phoebe Bridgers brings out ‘my friend Arlo Parks’ during ‘incredible’ set

After a two-year absence, Coachella finally makes its highly-anticipated return today (15 April).

Located in Indio, California, the desert festival has gained popularity over the years for its glitzy Instagram-worthy dress code and major celebrity guest sightings.

Before the pandemic shut down large-scale music events, Coachella’s 2019 top-billed performers covered the musical spectrum with Childish Gambino’s hip-hop, Ariana Grande’s pop, and Tame Impala’s alternative indie.

The biggest names in music will perform over the next two weekends. The star-studded headliners for this year’s event include Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia, with The Weeknd stepping in to replace Kanye West who pulled out last minute.

A previously unannounced set from the band Arcade Fire also features on the bill, with the group playing at 6.45pm (PT) on the night of Friday 15 April.

06:32 , Maanya Sachdeva

During her set at Coachella tonight, Phoebe Bridgers brought “my friend Arlo Parks” out onstage as the duo performed an “incredible” rendition of Bridgers’s “Graceland Too”, which she called a “love song”.

phoebe bridgers brought out arlo parks at coachella to sing “graceland too” (which she called a “love song”) 🥲 pic.twitter.com/uUiwLFFluD — Callie Ahlgrim (@callieahlgrim) April 16, 2022

Coachella in pictures - 15 April

06:00 , Maanya Sachdeva

Confirmed: Coachella at night is quite pretty (The Independent/Leonie Cooper)

Arcade Fire return to Coachella for surprise show after 2014 headlining act - review

05:44 , Maanya Sachdeva

Given that they headlined the closing night of Coachella in 2014, it was a double surprise when Canadian indie rock titans Arcade Fire were announced as a last minute addition to the bill for the Mojave Tent on Thursday (14 April) – a day before the California music festival kicked off.

A double-whammy, there was, firstly, shock that they were playing at all, and second that they would be appearing in a relatively intimate setting.

Arcade Fire’s performance delivered both profound joy and healing - read Kevin E G Perry’s review of their show here.

Catharsis and anthems at Arcade Fire’s intimate Coachella show – review

Idles at Coachella review – Bristol rock band’s guitarist pays homage to Kurt Cobain

05:29 , Leonie Cooper

There’s something rather gothic about Idles by moonlight.

Tonight, the Bristol rock band enter the Mojave stage under sinister red lights and there’s an ominous feeling on the warm breeze. Frontman Joe Talbot seizes the intensity, belting out 2018 single “Colossus”– a heavy duty diatribe about the sins of the father – with equal amounts of rage and pent-up excitement.

They are, of course, happy to be here – even if Talbot is digging into some deep personal trauma. Guitar player Mark Bowen seems outwardly chirpier, doing his best Kurt Cobain tribute in a lacy white dress that brings to mind the kind of mumsy frocks the Nirvana frontman would wear onstage in the Nineties.

While they’re capable of headlining festivals back home in the UK, the US crowd is dedicated but definitely smaller – the tent is nowhere near as rammed as it was for Arcade Fire’s surprise set an hour earlier.

The Idles faithful though are in raptures, as Talbot’s impressive howl clatters into the night, before he shakes his hips to the driving pulse of “Mr Motivator“ like a punk rock disco diva.

Slowthai at Coachella review – Fiery, furious fun from the UK rapper

04:32 , Maanya Sachdeva

“Coachella right, this is the first f***** day, right,” insists Northampton rapper Slowthai, to the sweaty, bouncing Californian crowd. “Is that the lit-est you can be?” Turns out it most definitely isn’t, especially when Slowthai – real name Tyron Frampton – leads them in a jaunty, extremely NSFW call and response chant. With a huge smirk on his face, he’s as endearing as he is enjoyably sweary.

A new ‘do, Slowthai’s peppiest song yet, and a dance party set to Aqua’s 1997 hit “Barbie Girl” – Leonie Cooper reviews the British rapper’s “enormously fun” Coachella set for The Independent.

Read it here.

Slowthai’s fiery Coachella performance ends with ‘Barbie Girl’ dance party – review

Coachella 2022 set times for Harry Styles, Anitta, Phoebe Bridgers and more

03:10 , Roisin O'Connor

Just one day ahead of Coachella kicking off in California, the set times for the festival were revealed.

The Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival is taking place from 15 to 17 April and 22 to 24 April, with Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd headlining the event at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

A previously unannounced set from the band Arcade Fire also features on the bill, with the group playing at 6.45pm (PT) on the night of Friday 15 April.

Other highlights on the line up include Phoebe Bridgers, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Run the Jewels, Jamie xx, Carly Rae Jepsen, Vince Staples, Caribou and more.

Read about the set times for each artist here.

The set times for Coachella 2022 have been revealed

Billie EIlish: ‘Are you ready for me Coachella?'

02:26 , Roisin O'Connor

Are we ready for Billie Eilish at Coachella? I’m not sure?!

02:10 , Kevin E G Perry

Carly Rae Jepsen is bounding around the Mojave Stage in a floral cut-out bodysuit, shouting: “Is there anyone here called Julien?”

“The person I wrote this song about is a dick, so I need to repurpose it. Will you help me?” she asks.

A couple of songs later, she bursts into massive breakout hit “Call Me Maybe” and the packed tent erupts in sweaty unison. Everyone here knows every word, so it’s a proper singalong moment.

Coachella in pictures – Friday 15 April

02:07 , Roisin O'Connor

Let’s have a look at early scenes from Coachella as things get into full swing

Princess Nokia (Getty Images for Coachella)

Mika (Getty Images for Coachella)

The Regrettes (Getty Images for Coachella)

Bishop Briggs (Getty Images for Coachella)

The HU (Getty Images for Coachella)

Amyl & the Sniffers Q&A

01:58 , Roisin O'Connor

Leonie Cooper caught up with Aussie rock band Amyl and the Sniffers ahead of their Coachella debut, to see how they’re feeling upon arrival in the Indio desert, and what they’ve got lined up in terms of new music

Amyl and the Sniffers Q&A: ‘Feel like rotisserie chicken? You’ve gotta be that bird!’

We found aircon!

01:55 , Leonie Cooper

Danny Elfman aside, this year’s Coachella is perhaps the festival’s most youthful edition. So the fact that the Sonora tent isn’t exactly heaving for space rock titans and men of a certain age Spiritualized is no surprise. Their loss – the epic gospel freakout of “Come Together” sounds absolutely massive nonetheless. Also, there’s extremely good aircon in this room, guys. We’ll be staying here for the foreseeable.

Omar Apollo asks ‘where the f*** are my homosexuals at’ during lively Coachella show

01:29 , Kevin E G Perry

Perhaps lured in by his billboard promising a cure for hetrosexuality, a large crowd drifts towards Omar Apollo on the Outdoor Theatre stage. He’s playing “Useless” while wearing an oversized pink suit. “Where the f*** are my homosexuals at?” he asks when it’s done. Overhead, a plane flies dragging a banner advertising someone’s OnlyFans page. Welcome to 2022!

Overheard at Coachella...

Saturday 16 April 2022 00:34 , Kevin E G Perry

“Don’t let anyone dim your sparkle, darling!”

“But I want to dim my sparkle. It’s too bright!”

Coachella 2022 livestream is finally working!

Saturday 16 April 2022 00:34 , Roisin O'Connor

We have lift-off! The stream is working and we’re being treated to some insipid conversation between the Coachella YouTube host and an Apple Music DJ.

The buoys are back in town

Saturday 16 April 2022 00:27 , Kevin E G Perry

These three massive buoys, each four stories tall and angled as if floating in a sea of grass, are the handiwork of Dutch artist Kiki van Eijk.

Sculptures on display at Coachella 2022 (Kevin E G Perry)

How to access Coachella’s livestream

Saturday 16 April 2022 00:17 , Roisin O'Connor

If you weren’t able to nab a wristband for the weekend, fear not. For the 10th year, fans can still access Coachella’s YouTube live stream via phone, desktop, smart TV, and the YouTube music app.

This year’s stream includes four hosts, music artist Joe Kay, social media influencer Quenlin Blackwell, Internet personality Therapy Gecko, and California news anchor Veronica De La Cruz.

Not only will the programming include live performances, but it will also feature artist interviews, the ability to Live Chat with other fans, exclusive festival merch for purchase, and access to pre-parties on YouTube Premium and behind-the-scenes footage on YouTube Shorts.

Word of warning... it was supposed to start at 4pm (00.00 UK time) but has yet to launch...

How to tune into the Coachella 2022 live stream

Saturday 16 April 2022 00:14 , Kevin E G Perry

Mika is currently leading the Main Stage audience in a singalong of his 2007 hit “Grace Kelly”. He’s rolling back the years. At the far end of the field, people turn cartwheels as the sun bakes down.

Scenes at Coachella festival as the Indio event gets underway (Kevin E G Perry)

Introducing Coachella’s random architecture

Friday 15 April 2022 23:57 , Leonie Cooper

Glastonbury has the Ribbon Tower, Coachella has the Massive Rainbow Twisty Structure That Looks A Bit Like A Giant Roll Of Film!

(Leonie Cooper)

As Coachella returns, Covid anxiety still lingers

Friday 15 April 2022 23:29 , Roisin O'Connor

Coachella is expected to draw more than 125,000 people today (15 April).

In February, festival organisers announced that, in accordance with local guidelines, there would be no rules regarding mask-wearing, testing or proof of vaccination.

However, festival guests have been urged to remain vigilent. This week, LA county’s public health director Barbara Ferrer asked residents to do their “very best to make use of the powerful tools at hand, vaccinations, boosters, testing, and masking”, to ensure everyone is “as safe as possible”.

“There is an inherent and elevated risk of exposure to Covid-19 in any public place or place where people are present,” a statement on the Coachella website says. “And there is no guarantee, express or implied, that those attending the festival will not be exposed to Covid-19.”

Hello from Soho Desert House, Coachella 2022

Friday 15 April 2022 23:19 , Leonie Cooper

A satellite festival to the main Coachella party, say hello to Soho Desert House, complete with free Billie Eilish perfume, crab claws, snacks by LA health food store Erewhon, live sets from Bree Runway and this naked Neptune.

A Neptune statue at Coachella 2022 (Leonie Cooper)

How’s the weather down in Cali?

Friday 15 April 2022 23:16 , Roisin O'Connor

Apparently it’s warmer in the UK than it is in California right now, with the mercury soaring to a new high in St James’s Park in central London on Good Friday afternoon. Wear sunscreen, kids.

More on the mysterious Coachella billboards

Friday 15 April 2022 23:15 , Inga Parkel

Four days ago, Travis Scott fans spotted what appear to be billboards for the US rapper’s forthcoming and much-delayed album Utopia around California.

This has led many to believe that the rapper might make an appearance at Coachella this year.

With so many potential surprise appearances, this could make for one of the greatest festivals yet. Here’s hoping!

Travis Scott UTOPIA billboards reported in California‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/Ag1OvZK3Yt — RapTV (@Rap) April 10, 2022

Read more about Scott’s mysterious billboards here.

Billie Eilish makes an early appearance at Coachella 2022

Friday 15 April 2022 23:09 , Leonie Cooper

=Loos at Soho Desert House full of Billie Eilish fragrance! Smell like a headliner!

(Leonie Cooper)

Coachella’s 23 greatest headline performances

Friday 15 April 2022 22:55 , Inga Parkel

The desert festival has invited incredible artists to headline the weekend, but not every performance was created equal. Here are the most memorable performances from each year, according to The Independent’s Kevin E G Perry.

Rage Against The Machine get things off to an explosive start - 1999

Jane’s Addiction reunite - 2001

Iggy and the Stooges, back together at last - 2003

Wayne Coyne crowdsurfs in a bubble - 2004

New Order honour Ian Curtis - 2005

Daft Punk’s game-changing pyramid - 2006

Amy Winehouse defines an era - 2007

Morrissey storms offstage after smelling “burning flesh” - 2009

Phoenix survive a volcano - 2010

Kanye touches the sky - 2011

The resurrection of Tupac - 2012

Fall Out Boy make surprise cameo during 2 Chainz set - 2013

Nas celebrates Illmatic with Jay-Z and Diddy - 2014

Madonna snogs Drake - 2015

Axl Rose and Slash bury the hatchet - 2016

Lady Gaga tops the bill, and a movie star is born - 2017

Beyonce (and her marching band) conquers Beychella - 2018

Kanye takes Coachella to church - 2019

Read more here about what made these performances stand out from the rest.

Dropping some fun Coachella knowledge

Friday 15 April 2022 22:40 , Inga Parkel

Did you know Coachella only made its inception into the world of festivals in 1999? However, due to its Southern California locale, a drought brought the festival to a pause in 2000.

It wasn’t until 2007, in an effort to compete with Lollapalooza’s recent expansion from a two-day event to three days, that the Coachella festival mimicked the extension.

The following year in 2008, Prince was added to the list of headliners after ticket sales slumped to a record low with its initial lineup of Roger Waters and Jack Johnson.

Read here for more fun facts about the festival’s history, including every single headline act throughout its 23 years.

Bag policy, lockers, and everything else you need to know

Friday 15 April 2022 22:25 , Inga Parkel

There’s a lot to remember going into the three-day weekend, but here are just a few key things to know beforehand to make your experience go as smooth as possible.

Bag Policy

You may bring backpacks, purses, handbags, totes, and fanny packs into the venue. They must not be bigger than 20” tall, 15” wide, and 9” thick when fully packed.

Lockers

Lockers are available to rent, but it’s recommended you reserve one online beforehand, as there is a limited supply. They are located in the venue and are accessible during show hours from Friday to Sunday. Combo locks must be returned by 1am on Monday.

What time does the festival end?

According to the official website, the festival will conclude in the evenings around 1am on Friday and Saturday and 12am on Sunday.

Read here for a more extensive breakdown on the important things you need to know.

Justin Bieber rumoured to make surprise appearance

Friday 15 April 2022 21:52 , Inga Parkel

Rumour has it that Justin Bieber will reportedly make a surprise Coachella appearance during Daniel Caesar’s set, scheduled on Friday 15 April from 10:10pm – 10:55 pm PT.

The Canadian singer’s chart-topping song “Peaches,” features Caesar, along with Giveon.

According to TMZ , production sources revealed that Bieber will join Caesar to perform their 2021 hit song. It’s unknown if Giveon will also join the duo.

Will Ed Sheeran join Lil Baby for a surprise collaboration?

Friday 15 April 2022 20:52 , Kevin E G Perry

Lil Baby has set the Coachella rumour mill ablaze by tweeting his name alongside Ed Sheeran’s and a rocket ship emoji.

Could that mean a collaboration on the Coachella stage tonight? Only time will tell!

Ed Sheeran X Lil Baby 🚀 — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) April 15, 2022

How to access Coachella’s live stream

Friday 15 April 2022 20:27 , Inga Parkel

If you weren’t able to nab a wristband for the weekend, fear not. For the tenth year, fans can still access Coachella’s YouTube live stream via phone, desktop, smart TV, and the YouTube music app.

The musical event’s first-weekend live stream will have shows from 80 different artists, including the star-studded headliners, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia with The Weeknd.

Weekend one’s live stream begins at 4pm PT/ 7pm ET on Friday 15 April and runs until the evening of Monday 18 April.

You can access it on the official Coachella YouTube channel.

There will be three different channels available to choose from of varying performances happening simultaneously.

For more information regarding the live programming read here.

Billboards along the road to Coachella

Friday 15 April 2022 19:45 , Kevin E G Perry

Over the past few years, the road to Coachella has become a place for artists to get the hype train rolling with flashy billboards advertising their festival slots. This year’s most fabulous comes from silky R&B singer Omar Apollo.

R&B singer Omar Apollo Coachella billboard (Kevin E G Perry)

Stay hydrated in the blistering heat!

Friday 15 April 2022 19:31 , Kevin EG Perry

The first challenge for many Coachella attendees is braving the blistering heat while waiting in line to collect their wristbands. Hope everyone’s staying hydrated!

Coachella organisers ease Covid-19 restrictions for this year’s festival

Friday 15 April 2022 19:00 , Inga Parkel

Coachella attendees will not be required to present Covid vaccination certificates, negative tests, or wear face masks at the festival this year. However, there will be on-site Covid testing tents.

Organisers said lifting these restrictions was in compliance with California state health guidelines, adding that they could be reinstated in view of changing public health conditions.

This could mean “changes to capacity, attendance procedures and entry requirements”, according to a statement posted on the official Coachella website.

Though organisers have recommended face coverings to protect against desert dust.

Read more here for any additional information regarding Coachella’s Covid protocols.

Coachella 2022: 12 must-see artists, from Billie Eilish to The HU

Friday 15 April 2022 18:00 , Inga Parkel

Coachella makes its big return this year with a colossal lineup of incredible performers.

But with so many great bands on the bill, it’s hard to know where to start. So if you’re in Indio for either weekend, here are the 12 must-see acts, according to The Independent’s Roisin O’Connor.

The HU: Outdoor Theatre on Friday 15 April, 2:55pm – 3:55pm PT

Arlo Parks: Gobi on Saturday 16 April, 4:50pm – 5:35pm PT

Billie Eilish: Coachella Stage on Saturday 16 April 16, 11:30pm – 12:55am PT

Emotional Oranges: Mojave on Sunday 17 April 17, 3:50pm – 4:30pm PT

Rina Sawayama: Gobi on Saturday 16 April 16, 6:00pm – 6:45pm PT

Phoebe Bridgers: Outdoor Theatre on Friday 15 April 15, 9:10pm – 10:10pm PT

Dave: Mojave on Sunday 17 April, 7:15pm – 8:00 pm PT

Hot Chip: Gobi on Saturday 16 April, 10:50pm – 11:35pm PT

Koffee: Coachella Stage on Saturday 16 April, 2:00pm – 2:40pm PT

Måneskin: Mojave on Sunday 17 April, 8:30pm – 9:15pm PT

Omar Apollo: Outdoor Theatre on Friday 15 April, 5:05pm – 5:50pm PT

Rich Brian: Sahara on Saturday 16 April, 9:40pm – 10:25pm PT

Read here for an in-depth breakdown as to why these are the artists you absolutely cannot miss!

Coachella 2022: Set times for all of its Weekend 1 performances

Friday 15 April 2022 17:00 , Inga Parkel

On Thursday morning (14 April), fans had expressed their shock as the schedule for set times still hadn’t been released.

“Happy @coachella set time anxiety day to all who observe,” one person joked on social media.

However, later that day, the event’s big bosses finally unveiled the full schedule.

Find the entire schedule of slated performances for Coachella’s Weekend 1, from Harry Styles’ big desert festival debut on Friday at 11:35pm PT, Billie Eilish’s Saturday performance at 11:30pm PT, Swedish House Mafia with the Weeknd’s closing day performance at 10:20pm PT on Sunday, and all of the artists in between.

A previously unannounced set from the band Arcade Fire also features on the bill, with the group playing at 6:45pm PT on the night of Friday 15 April

Friday 15 April 2022 16:58 , Jacob Stolworthy

Hello and welcome to our Coachella live blog!

As Coachella begins, so too does the mockery

Friday 15 April 2022 23:34 , Roisin O'Connor

Always here for a bit of Coachella mockery. We all know it tends to attract a certain type...