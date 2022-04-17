Coachella 2022: Dylan Minnette stops Wallows performance to get medic for festivalgoer

Dylan Minnette Coachella (Screengrab)

Actor/indie frontman Dylan Minnette stopped his band Wallows’ performance mid-song at Coachella to aid a fan in need on Saturday (16 April).

Minnette, who gained fame for his lead role in the Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why, was performing “Pictures of Girls” with his band when he became aware of a member of the crowd in trouble.

“Real quick, let’s stop,” Minnette said as his band silenced their instruments. “Do we need a medic out here, is there someone who needs help?”

The lead singer went on to direct medical professionals toward the person in need, leading to cheers and applause from the crowd.

“I did not notice sooner, sorry about that,” Minnette apologised, before advising festivalgoers to “stay hydrated, stay cool as possible this weekend”. Temperatures at Coachella have been in the mid-low 30s this weekend.

Musicians have been on heightened alert about crowd safety since a deadly crowd surge during Travis Scott’s performance at the Astroworld festival in Houston last year left 10 people dead and scores more injured.

dylan minnette from wallows stopping their show because someone in the crowd needed help, what every artist should do ALWAYS!pic.twitter.com/WFjSxWQjqq — jesus ⭑ wallowschella! (@digwhatyoudoc) April 17, 2022

Among those who have made sure their fans are ok during concerts since the tragedy is Billie Eilish, who will become the youngest Coachella headliner in history on Saturday (16 April).

The 20-year-old stopped in the middle of her performance at State Farm Arena in Atlanta in February this year after she noticed a fan having difficulty breathing. She told the crowd, “I wait for people to be OK until I keep going,” which some people including Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) took to be a dig at Scott.

Follow live updates from Coachella here.