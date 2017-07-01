Coach suspended by British archery body over alleged assault

LONDON (AP) -- A coach with the ruling body of British archery has been suspended following a media report of a complaint to police over an alleged sexual assault on a young female Para-athlete.

According to the report by the BBC, the former athlete didn't take her initial complaint beyond the sport's national ruling body, Archery GB.

In a statement on Saturday, Archery GB Chair Mark Davies said: ''Late last night, we received a call from the alleged victim referred to in the BBC report, who has confirmed that contact was made with the police last week.

''As such, we last night suspended a coach until further notice, pending police enquiries.''