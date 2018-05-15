Coach Steve Wilks, Cardinals back rookie after recent arrest

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Arizona Cardinals rookie wide receiver Christian Kirk took the field Tuesday for the first time since a report surfaced about his arrest in the months before the team chose him in the second round of the NFL draft.

Kirk ran routes, caught passes and took part in special teams work. He was not made available to reporters.

But head coach Steve Wilks was asked about Kirk following Tuesday's full-team mini-camp practice at the Cardinals facility and he said the team knew about the arrest.

''We did our own independent research on it, and we felt very good about the information we received,'' Wilks said. ''That's why we moved forward and really drafted him. And as I stated before, we want to bring in great character guys, and I think Christian is one of those guys.''

Kirk, 21, who is from nearby Scottsdale and who played his college ball at Texas A&M, was arrested the night of Feb. 3 outside the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament on charges of disorderly conduct and property damage. According to police, Kirk was with a group that was intoxicated and throwing rocks at cars.

Wilks said he believes the matter will be resolved in a couple of months.

''With it still being an ongoing legal issue, I'm not going to go into it any further than that,'' Wilks said.

NOTES: Wilks mentioned the strong practice performances of RB David Johnson, who is coming off a dislocated wrist injury that cut short his 2017 season in Week 1, and rookie first-round pick QB Josh Rosen. ''Some of his timing and his throws with the quarterback and the tight ends I thought were right on point,'' Wilks said. ... QB Mike Glennon came off the field early in practice with a trainer. Wilks said Glennon had a stomach problem. The coach expects him to be on the field Wednesday.

---

