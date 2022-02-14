Coach Sean McVay's Fiancée Veronika Khomyn Celebrates His 'Nonstop' Work Leading to Super Bowl Victory

Veronika Khomyn and Sean McVay

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Veronika Khomyn is singing fiancé Sean McVay's praises.

One day after the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI on Sunday evening by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, Khomyn shared a series of photos of herself and McVay, 36, on Instagram, in which they embrace in a kiss after the win.

In the caption of her post, Khomyn celebrated the hard work and dedication of her future husband. "I've seen this guy grind nonstop. Day in and day out. No breaks," she wrote.

"He always puts everyone else first, and winning this Lombardi trophy for his team, his family, his friends … is a dream come true!!!" the Ukrainian model continued. "I love you babe, you deserve this times a million."

Added Khomyn: "Victory tastes pretty damn good! ❤️."

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the couple met between 2011 and 2013 while McVay served as a coach for the Washington Commanders and Khomyn was a student at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. The two later confirmed their engagement in June 2019.

Before the Rams took the field to face the Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Khomyn shared a different series of pictures on Instagram, which showed her supporting McVay on his big day.

In one of the images, Khomyn posted a picture of herself wearing a black leather jacket bejeweled with the Rams logo and "McVay" written above it. "Proud," Khomyn said in a caption to the picture posted to her main page.

In another post on her Instagram Story, Khomyn shared a picture with McVay, who became the youngest coach in NFL history to reach the Super Bowl in 2019, on the sidelines of SoFi Stadium as fans began to fill the stands before kickoff.

"LFGOOOO RAMS!!!" she wrote in the follow-up post.

This year's Super Bowl was the first in Los Angeles since 1993. SoFi stadium, which is the Rams' home stadium and opened to the public for the first time this season, was scheduled to host last year's Super Bowl, but the game was moved to Tampa Bay, Florida, due to construction delays.

Because of the move, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first team in history to both play in and host the Super Bowl, which they ultimately won. Now, the Rams have followed suit.

To get to the championship, the Rams eliminated the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round, then knocked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Then, to secure their Super Bowl spot, they beat their longtime rivals, the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship.