Coach Sean McVay vows commitment to Los Angeles Rams for 'years to come'

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay contemplated his coaching future and flirted with television opportunities following a 5-12 season. McVay ultimately decided to return to the sideline for what he described as "years to come."

“What I didn’t want to do was make a decision that it comes up every year,” McVay said during a Zoom press conference Friday. “You want to make sure you’re making a decision that’s in alignment for years to come and not an every year type of deal. That’s really important. There are a lot of people you feel a great deal of responsibility to do right by them and to do a great job within the framework of your responsibilities. I’m really committed to not having this become a story every single year.”

McVay admitted that he took time away this offseason to reflect on his future, but his heart is still in coaching.

“There was never a doubt whether you wanted to coach again. It’s really just are you gonna be able to have the appropriate perspective to be the best version of yourself for the players and coaches,” McVay said. “I feel confident that can exist moving forward.”

McVay was hired by the Rams in 2017. He’s produced a 60-38 regular-season record and is 7-3 in the postseason, including one Super Bowl title. However, last year the Rams had the worst finish for a defending Super Bowl champion in what was McVay’s first sub-.500 season as a head coach. And now the franchise is working its way through salary cap issues and is hoping to onboard younger talented in what’s being labeled as a "remodel" by Rams general manager Les Snead.

“We got a lot of work ahead of us, but I think it’s similar to really when we first got here in 2017. We’re excited about rolling our sleeves up, getting to work and figuring out how we can be as competitive as possible.”

