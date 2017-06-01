Coach reinstated at prominent high school football program

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- The head coach of a nationally prominent high school football program is being reinstated following his acquittal on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge involving his estranged girlfriend.

Bishop Gorman High School said Thursday that Kenneth ''Kenny'' Sanchez's suspension is lifted and he will return to duties as a dean of students and Gaels coach.

Sanchez was acquitted Tuesday by a judge who heard Sanchez's former girlfriend and the mother of their 15-month-old son testify that she fabricated her complaint that he attacked her last Christmas.

Bishop Gorman noted that the judge decided that Sanchez had been falsely accused.

School President John Kilduff says the school and the Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas also investigated.

Sanchez is the younger brother of UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez.