Get Coach purses under $99 during these incredible Coach Black Friday sales

Black Friday 2021: The best deals at Coach and Coach Outlet

If you're looking for a good excuse to revamp your wardrobe, we have excellent news: It's Black Friday! And if there's one brand that doesn't disappoint during this blowout holiday, it's Coach. Right now, you can shop some seriously discounted items from Coach and Coach Outlet. Just act fast—many deals have already sold out over the past few days.

Coach is sold at its own brand-name stores, as well as at Coach Outlet and Nordstrom. Black Friday discounts are automatically applied at Coach Outlet and Nordstrom, but at Coach, you'll sometimes need to use code THANKS25 to snag 25% to 40% off full-priced styles. Also, today there are "Black Friday Frenzy" sales that reduce purse purchases to $99 at checkout. Select other items will get an additional 25% off at checkout.

Does Coach ever do sales?

Well, yes, this iconic leather handbag and purse brand does do sales. In fact, right now, Coach is offering Black Friday sales with deals that range from 25% off to up to 70% plus an additional 25% off dozens of different satchels, crossbody bags, shoulder bags, backpacks, and more. The steepest sales are only available Black Friday and Cyber Monday, though other sales continue through to the end of the month, with the last ones finishing up on December 4th.

Is Coach Outlet the real deal?

Yes, Coach Outlet is the real deal. Coach and its parent company Tapestry, Inc., take brand protection seriously, and only sell authentic Coach products at Coach retail and outlet stores, as well as online at coach.com and coachoutlet.com. Counterfeit Coach products are a real concern for consumers, so make sure to buy at an authorized seller.

Coach vs. Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet stocks genuine Coach products, though at a cheaper price. Coach Outlet bags use a cheaper quality cowhide leather and feature a less flashy appearance.

Coach Outlet also carries a selection of bags and purses that were specifically made for its outlet stores, as well as bonafide Coach bags that are being phased out out to make room for new stock.

Both subsidiaries are owned by Tapestry, Inc.

Will I have to pay for shipping on my Coach Black Friday purchase?

At Coach and Coach Outlet, standard shipping is free on all orders within the continental United States. At Nordstrom, standard shipping to the continental U.S. plus Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico is also free.

