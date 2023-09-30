Coach Prime effect lures NBA players, scouts, celebs to Colorado vs. USC game

Deion Sanders and Colorado face Southern California in Week 5
Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes (3-1) will face off against Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans (4-1) at Folsom Field. Although USC has a 16-0 record against Colorado, this year's Buffaloes pose a new challenge.

Deion Sanders has brought new energy to Colorado's football program, drawing in not just fans but also celebrities for USC's upcoming Week 5 game.

A-listers such as LeBron James, Snoop Dogg, Will Ferrell, Matthew McConaughey, Jay-Z and DJ Khaled were initially rumored to be in attendance to witness the Coach Prime Effect.

Tickets for the Colorado vs. USC game have experienced a substantial increase in price. The cheapest seats are still priced at over $200.

NFL scouts show out:

If you need to find an NFL scout, you know where to find them. USC's hot start and Colorado's talent has the football world looking at this one.

Denver Nugget players show support

DaBaby hyping up Colorado's student section

Rapper DaBaby can be seen hyping up Colorado's student section during the first half of the Week 5 matchup agianst USC.

Paul Pierce and KG spotted in Boulder

Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett, former NBA teammates, are seen in attendance at the must-see game between Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes and the USC Trojans.

