P.J. Fleck, Minnesota agree to new contract extension through 2028 season

P.J. Fleck isn’t leaving Minneapolis any time soon.

Minnesota and Fleck agreed to a new seven-year contract extension that will keep him with the program through the 2028 season, the school announced on Wednesday.

"This is home," Fleck said in a statement , in part. "Our family loves it here and we are excited to continue this journey at the University of Minnesota.

“From day one, we talked about cultural sustainability and how important it is to building a successful football program and life program. Today is another step in that process, and this new contract is a commitment to our elite staff and the entire state of Minnesota.”

Fleck was hired at Minnesota before the 2017 season following a strong four-year stint at Western Michigan — including a run in 2016 where the Broncos finished 13-1 and reached the Cotton Bowl.

Fleck is now midway through his fifth season with the Gophers, and has compiled a 32-21 overall record. He led the program to an 11-win season in just his third year, where they finished No. 10 in the AP Top-25. Fleck’s 32 wins are the sixth-most among any coach in school history.

The Gophers are currently 6-2 so far this season, and are fresh off a 41-14 win over Northwestern. They will host Illinois on Saturday.

"P.J. and [his wife] Heather continue to do everything the right way," athletic director Mark Coyle said in a statement . "He continues to build a program that fans can take great pride in, and his student-athletes compete at a high level academically, athletically and socially. He is a tremendous recruiter and has elevated the stature of our program by an immeasurable amount. I am grateful to President Gabel and the Board of Regents for their continued support, and I look forward to Coach Fleck continuing to lead the Gophers."