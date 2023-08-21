The Coach Outlet is having a sale on tote bags and wallets right now — and you can get an extra 20% off when you purchase both

Tote bags are a wardrobe essential you can use from season to season. You can use one to carry almost anything, too — you don’t need me to give you all the examples. But it’s probably why tote bags are the one handbag shape that never goes out of style. That said, if you’re in the mood to update your tote bag situation, then you don’t want to miss Coach Outlet’s latest big sale.

Right now on the Coach Outlet website, you can get score an additional 20% off when you purchase a tote bag and a wallet at the same time. Look, they’re both necessities, and the fact that they’re Coach means they’re also going to last you a long time (while looking chic, of course).

You don’t have to enter a special code or clip a coupon to get the deal. Just head to Coach Outlet’s website and start shopping. There are over 300 items included on the sale page!

If you need help narrowing down your purchase, the Coach Zip Top Tote and Coach Medium Corner Zip Wallet are the perfect duo. The Zip Top Tote is an online exclusive, and it features durable crossgrain leather — you can get it in black or chalk white. Both colors have gold hardware and two cell phone-sized pockets inside. Additionally, the tote bag zips to close at the top to keep your items safe and secure. It’s big enough to hold a laptop but small enough that it doesn’t feel like you’re going on a trip every time you carry it.

Coach Zip Top Tote, $103.20 with an extra 20% off (Orig. $298)

The Medium Corner Zip Wallet comes in the same crossgrain leather in black, red, taupe and grey mist. The wallet has seven credit card slots, a cash compartment, an ID window and a zip coin pocket. It has a snap to keep it closet inside your tote bag, too.

However, if you’re looking for a smaller wallet option, you can’t go wrong with this Coach Slim Id Card Case in the brand’s signature canvas, either. It has three credit card slots on one side and an ID window on the other. Plus, with the additional 20% off, it’s just under $25.

Slim Id Card Case In Signature Canvas, $24.96 with extra 20% off (Orig. $78)

Almost all of the bags and wallets are already marked around 50% off on Coach Outlet, but the extra 20% off really makes these items feel like a steal. Shop the sale before it ends, whether you need a new bag for school or for an upcoming trip.

