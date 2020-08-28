11 must-buys from Coach Outlet's massive end of summer sale with up to 75% off

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The end of summer is almost here — which means fall fashion is on its way.

Right now is a great time to shop for deep discounts on coveted items since many brands are looking to ditch their Spring/Summer 2020 collections and prepare for the debut of their Fall/Winter 2020 styles. For example, you can now save up to 70 per cent off Coach Outlet’s bags, backpacks, shoes and more with The End of Summer sale.

This sale is on now and the brand, known as the original American house of leather, is offering free standard shipping on all orders. With the pandemic in mind, Coach has opened select stores but is still offering store pickup and virtual shopping appointments with their “Coach to Go” service.

Below, we’ve rounded up some styles that will take you from summer to fall, and beyond, from The End of Summer sale.

This refined pebble leather backpack is perfect for those going back to school and comes in many different hues.

SHOP IT: Coach Outlet, $119 (originally $378)

If you carry a laptop back and forth from the office then this tote is just what you need.

SHOP IT: Coach Outlet, $99 (originally $398)

