11 must-buys from Coach Outlet's massive end of summer sale with up to 75% off

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.
Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
The end of summer is almost here — which means fall fashion is on its way.
Right now is a great time to shop for deep discounts on coveted items since many brands are looking to ditch their Spring/Summer 2020 collections and prepare for the debut of their Fall/Winter 2020 styles. For example, you can now save up to 70 per cent off Coach Outlet’s bags, backpacks, shoes and more with The End of Summer sale.
This sale is on now and the brand, known as the original American house of leather, is offering free standard shipping on all orders. With the pandemic in mind, Coach has opened select stores but is still offering store pickup and virtual shopping appointments with their “Coach to Go” service.
Below, we’ve rounded up some styles that will take you from summer to fall, and beyond, from The End of Summer sale.
Medium Charlie Backpack
This refined pebble leather backpack is perfect for those going back to school and comes in many different hues.
SHOP IT: Coach Outlet, $119 (originally $378)
Town Tote
If you carry a laptop back and forth from the office then this tote is just what you need.
SHOP IT: Coach Outlet, $99 (originally $398)
Belt Bag
The belt bag can sit low on the hips or it can be worn over the shoulder like a body bag.
SHOP IT: Coach Outlet, $89 (originally $298)
Trench
Get ready for the fall weather with this water-resistant trench coat which also includes an adjustable belt and comes in five different colours.
SHOP IT: Coach Outlet, $165 (originally $550)
Anna Foldover Crossbody Clutch
Transform your look by adding a pop of colour with this crossbody bag that also turns into a clutch with its detachable strap.
SHOP IT: Coach Outlet, $68 (originally $228)
Henny Sandal
Soak up that last bit of the summer weather in a pair of these signature Coach coated canvas sandals.
SHOP IT: Coach Outlet, $69 (originally $188)
Graham Pack
The Graham Pack offers a sleek look and also features an adjustable strap for crossbody wear.
SHOP IT: Coach Outlet, $159 (originally $350)
Marlon Hobo
The Marlon Hobo bag is the perfect daily go-to and also includes a detachable strap to switch up its look.
SHOP IT: Coach Outlet, $149 (originally $428)
Small Zip Around Wallet
This small wallet fits in any bag and has room for bills, credit cards and coins.
SHOP IT: Coach Outlet, $60 (originally $150)
Dome Crossbody
Even though summer is ending, you can still have fun with this prairie daisy cluster print in the fall.
SHOP IT: Coach Outlet, $98 (originally $328)
Mini Camera Bag
This bag doubles as a purse and camera bag with room to hold credit cards.
SHOP IT: Coach Outlet, $68 (originally $228)
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.