Coach in Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ to retire; lawsuit alleging coverup of sexual assault dismissed

The head cheer coach at Navarro College, home to the cheerleading squad featured in the Netflix docuseries “Cheer,” announced Wednesday she is retiring after working nearly three decades in the industry, according to a news release from the college.

“Monica Aldama, renowned as ‘The Queen’ among her athletes, has officially announced her retirement from Navarro College and its esteemed cheer program,” the release said.

Aldama will officially retire at the end of the fall 2023 semester, according to the release. The college is in Corsicana, about 80 miles southeast of Fort Worth.

In a federal lawsuit filed in April in Dallas, Aldama was being sued for allegedly trying to cover up the sexual assault of a student, who was also in the cheerleading program at the school.

The student was sexually assaulted by another member of the cheer squad, the suit alleged. When the student tried to report the assault, the suit alleged that Aldama, other cheerleaders, campus police and the Title IX coordinator at the college discouraged her from doing so.

Navarro College’s Director of Athletics Michael Landers, the college’s Title IX Coordinator Elizabeth Pillans, the college, and the accused assailant were also named as defendants in the suit.

Today's top stories:

→ New details in investigation of head-on crash that killed Fort Worth CEO, 2 kids

→ North Texas resident shoots elderly man who crashed into home in medical episode

→ Man pleads guilty in bizarre murder after forcing victim to get neck tattoo

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.

Aldama announced in an Instagram post on Nov. 10 that the lawsuit allegations against her were dismissed. According to court records, Aldama, Landers and Pillans were removed from the suit on May 26. The suit remains pending against the college and the alleged assailant with a trial scheduled for January 2025.

After the suit was filed, the head cheer coach was suspended on May 1 by USA Cheer pending an investigation, but said she was not followed up with the opportunity to be interviewed until Nov. 3.

Story continues

While waiting to speak with USA Cheer, Aldama was reinstated in her position with restrictions and was allowed to coach under supervision and “under a cloud that I had done something awful,” she said in the social media post. “It was as if the evidence provided to USA Cheer, evidence which conclusively proved the allegations were false, did not matter.”

The head coach states in the post she was thankful for USA Cheer’s decision to close the complaint against her, but was concerned with how long it took for her to be interviewed.

“The real problem is that during that 6 month delay I was broken, a shell of myself,” Aldama said.

She goes on in the post to say USA Cheer spent those six months “acting with complete ambivalence as to the harm it was helping to perpetuate.”

She also briefly addressed allegations of sexual assault made at the college.

“Moving forward, we must all do better. We are all acutely aware of concerning issues in cheer. Those issues need to be dealt with. Our athletes deserved to be listened to. They deserve to be believed,” Aldama said in the post. “However, participants caught up in matters such as these, specifically coaches, need to be treated with respect and fairness as well.”

She concluded the post with saying, ”And yes, if it isn’t clear, I am angry and seeking answers. One way or another, accountability for what has transpired is coming.”

Aldama had been coaching cheer squads since 2000 and began her career at Navarro College teaching mathematics and sponsoring the college’s cheerleading team.

“Monica Aldama’s retirement marks the end of an era, leaving an indelible mark on the world of cheerleading and inspiring countless athletes to strive for excellence both on and off the mat. Her impact will be felt for generations to come,” the college said in the release.