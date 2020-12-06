Coach’s massive holiday sale includes up to 50 percent off gorgeous handbags

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It’s no secret: Affordable luxury is hard to come by these days. So when an iconic American designer like Coach has a sale on some of its signature handbags, it’s definitely worth taking note.

And if you’re in the market for a new purse for the holidays, the retailer has slashed prices on a ton of its styles. From classic totes to one-of-a-kind satchels, you can now save up to 50 percent off on a slew of the brand’s luxe goodies.

But of the dozens of looks up for grabs, there are few popular styles worth pointing out. Among them include this Charlie Carryall, which shoppers have praised for its roomy interior that’s big enough to hold large tablets and electronics. Originally priced at $350, the leather bag is now available for over $100 off. In addition, the Parker crossbody bag is perfect to take from day to night — and it’s on sale for nearly $200 off.

The sale also includes shoes and wallets under $100, discounted sunglasses and a handful of wristlets less than $50. For example, you can take home one in the classic signature canvas starting at $45.

Although the sale ends Jan. 1, select styles have already sold out, so choose your fave picks while you still can this holiday season. If you’re not sure where to begin, check out this list of highly-rated styles currently on sale below.

Credit: Coach

Credit: Coach

Credit: Coach

Credit: Coach

Credit: Coach

Credit: Coach

Story continues

Credit: Coach

Credit: Coach

If you enjoyed this story, check out thesechic black rain boots that brave any storm.

More from In The Know:

Model slams “fatphobic” reactions to muckbangs

These 7 meme-inspired statement scented candles are an entire mood

Leila Jinnah’s bespoke pieces are ethically made and absolutely stunning

This is the best wall decor to add to your living space

The post Coach’s massive holiday sale includes up to 50 percent off gorgeous handbags appeared first on In The Know.