Coach Launched a Rare Sale on 900+ Top-Rated Bags, Shoes, and More Just in Time for Mother's Day

These are the five best deals we're eyeing, starting at $34.

In the last decade, Coach managed to go from the brand you might shop at the outlet mall to one you set alarms for in order to shop restocks. Some of its most recent launches (including the viral, cartoonishly puffy Tabby), caught the eye of a number of celebrities, and now the brand is an A-lister staple. Jennifer Lopez has become one of the high profile faces of the brand, and Camila Mendes just partnered with it this year. Since it’s gotten so popular, deals on Coach bags have seemingly died down — which is why my ears perked up when I heard the brand was slashing prices for a limited time.

Right now, Coach just launched a once-in-a-blue-moon sale ahead of Mother’s Day (yay!), offering 25 percent off more than 900 top-rated items, including bags, shoes, apparel, and more. To help you navigate the expansive sale, we sorted through and found the five bags you’ll want to grab before the event ends on May 14, with prices starting at just $34.

If you’re in need of an easy-win this Mother’s Day, look no further than the brand’s dainty pearl earrings. The timeless accessory features small pearls attached to zirconia studs with a butterfly back. Because the design is kept so simple and elegant, these are destined to become mom’s go-to earrings, expertly elevating basic jeans and complimenting her favorite dress. Plus, they’re made with a hypoallergenic titanium post that makes them comfortable for even the most sensitive ears.

According to shoppers, the Kitt Messenger Crossbody is the “perfect” everyday purse, with one person calling it “a very convenient size and weight,” and another customer saying that it’s “compact” yet holds “everything” you need. This bag is crafted out of durable crossgrain leather and is available in 10 colorways, including classic solid shades like brown and black, as well as more bold options, like a vibrant orange (the one I’ll personally be grabbing), baby blue, and two floral patterns.

With summer just around the corner, grab your mom (or yourself, I won’t judge) a pair of the brand’s Issa Sandals in preparation. The classic slides are available in five colors, including a light pink and gold yellow, and are crafted out of durable leather. Shoppers call the strappy sandals “classy and comfortable,” and say that the style pairs effortlessly with “lots of outfits.”

For something a little more spacious than a crossbody, consider the Willow Tote, which can be worn as both on your shoulder or crossbody style. The leather tote comes in six colors and features a zipped center compartment, two open pockets, and the brand’s iconic turnlock closure. Shoppers have deemed it the “best everyday bag,” with one person explaining that “it's the perfect size for running around town” because it holds “all the essentials with no issues.” And another customer called it “beautiful and functional,” describing the colors as “so rich and vibrant.”

Pillowy quilting has practically become Coach’s signature touch, so make sure to grab the top-rated Studio Shoulder Bag while it’s on rare sale. The shoulder bag is designed out of Nappa leather that features the aforementioned puffy design and a pushlock closure with the brand’s iconic C logo. One customer wrote that they get compliments every time they wear the bag, while another expressed how much they love the “buttery soft” feel. It’s a timeless staple that’s sure to be used again and again.

