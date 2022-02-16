After Coach K's exit, No. 9 Duke edges Wake Forest 76-74

  Duke center Mark Williams (15) blocks while Wake Forest guard Cameron Hildreth (2) drives to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
  Duke guard Trevor Keels (1) and Wake Forest forward Khadim Sy struggle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
  Duke forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) and forward Theo John (12) defend as Wake Forest guard Alondes Williams tries to shoot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
  Wake Forest forward Khadim Sy and forward Isaiah Mucius (1) defend against Duke forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Mark Williams dunked in Paolo Banchero's missed drive with 0.4 seconds left to help ninth-ranked Duke beat Wake Forest 76-74 on Tuesday night, capping a wild game that saw Blue Devils Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski not coach after halftime because the team said he was ''not feeling well.''

The drama carried to the final possession as Wake Forest had only a desperate chance. Domari Monsanto took the inbounds pass and heaved a one-handed throw to the far end that appeared to be a bit late with the ball hitting the glass then bouncing off the rim before falling away.

That ended an eventful night in famously rowdy Cameron Indoor Stadium, which started when Krzyzewski - who is retiring after this season - wasn't with the team as it returned to the court from the locker room after halftime. The team's official Twitter account later posted that Krzyzewski wouldn't return, and no other details were immediately available.

Associate head coach Jon Scheyer, who has been designated as the 75-year-old Krzyzewski's successor for next season, took over as the teams began second-half play. Scheyer had also coached the team in Duke's win at Wake Forest last month with Krzyzewski out due to an illness.

The game also included Duke (22-4, 12-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) rolling to a 19-point lead after halftime, only to watch Wake Forest (20-7, 10-6) claw back in it and tie the game at 74 on free throws by Alondes Williams with 17.5 seconds left.

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

