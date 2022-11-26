Coach, Kate Spade, and Tory Burch Black Friday sale are still live

Madison Durham and Anthony Palliparambil, Jr., Reviewed
·5 min read
Find designer purses at bargain prices this Black Friday.
Find designer purses at bargain prices this Black Friday.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

While Black Friday has ended, there are still many luxury handbag deals to score over the weekend. Save up to 50% on Coach bags and wallets, up to 60% on Tory Burch, up to 50% on Kate Spade bags and up to 70% on Michael Kors bags this Black Friday. If you want still more deals, you can also shop markdowns from Kate Spade Surprise and the Coach Outlet.  These incredible deals won't last long, so shop now to get the best rates!

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep deals coming every Sunday through Friday.

Black Friday 2022: The best 300+ Black Friday deals you can still shop

Where should you shop this weekend? The guide to the best ongoing Black Friday sales

The 5 best deals on handbags for Black Friday 2022

  1. Kate Spade Tinsel Tote for $79 (Save $280)

  2. Coach Market Tote for $199 (Save $196)

  3. Katy Pearl Embellished Medium Shoulder Bag for $199 with code BLACKFRIYAY (Save $199)

  4. Tory Burch McGraw Bucket Bag for $314 (Save $134)

  5. Michael Kors Charlotte Large Saffiano Leather Top-Zip Tote Bag for $99 (Save $349)

Black Friday Kate Spade purse deals

Discover excellent holiday gifts at Kate Spade for Black Friday.
Discover excellent holiday gifts at Kate Spade for Black Friday.

Kate Spade is home to leather handbags, crossbody bags, wallets, wristlets and much more. Among the options on sale are classic styles like the Thompson Medium Bucket Bag, as well as eye-catching statement bags like the Lucy Lady Leopard Crossbody. Keep in mind, at Kate Spade, you'll have to enter code BLACKFRIYAY to take advantage of deal prices.

Black Friday Kate Spade wallet deals

Don't forget to use code BLACKFRIYAY to take advantage of deal prices at Kate Spade.

Kate Spade wallets make great stocking stuffers, so grab yours while they're steeply discounted.
Kate Spade wallets make great stocking stuffers, so grab yours while they're steeply discounted.

Black Friday Kate Spade Surprise purse and wallet deals

Bundle Kate Spade favorites for even bigger savings with code MAKEITTWO.

Kate Spade Surprise has even more deals in store for Black Friday.
Kate Spade Surprise has even more deals in store for Black Friday.

Black Friday Coach purse deals

Pay low prices for the Willow Saddle Bag and the Market Tote

Classic silhouettes from Coach are on sale ahead of the holidays.
Classic silhouettes from Coach are on sale ahead of the holidays.

Coach really seems to stay on trendeven vintage styles remain coveted as the years pass. Give someone a keepsake they'll remember in the form of a Coach bag this holiday season, and save with sale prices from Coach or the Coach Outlet. You can find the simple Willow Saddle Bag for 50% off, or go bigger with a Market Tote for $199. When shopping at Coach, you can shop the  Black Friday sale, or you can use code UNLOCK25 to get a discount price on a wider range of items.

Black Friday Coach wristlet deals

Iconic Coach wristlets are on sale for Cyber Week.
Iconic Coach wristlets are on sale for Cyber Week.

Black Friday Coach Outlet purse deals

Using the code UNLOCK25, you can get a 25% discount on a wide range of items at Coach.

Save an additional 25% on everything at the Coach Outlet for Black Friday.
Save an additional 25% on everything at the Coach Outlet for Black Friday.

Black Friday Coach Outlet wallet deals

Coach wallets are on sale at the Coach Outlet; get yours for an extra 25% off.
Coach wallets are on sale at the Coach Outlet; get yours for an extra 25% off.

Black Friday Tory Burch purse deals

Nab Ella totes while the prices are low

Classic Tory Burch bags are on sale for Black Friday.
Classic Tory Burch bags are on sale for Black Friday.

Tory Burch's iconic line of handbags are on sale this Black Friday, including the classic Miller Shoulder Bag for $384 and the McGraw Bucket Bag for a massive discount at $314 (you'll save $134). Tory Burch is also hosting a Holiday Event, which has limited time offers on a selection of handbags and wallets.

Black Friday Michael Kors purse deals

Classic Michael Kors bags are on sale for Black Friday.
Classic Michael Kors bags are on sale for Black Friday.

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 is today, Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

When do Black Friday 2022 sales start?

Black Friday typically starts as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. This year, Coach, Tory Burch, Michael Kors and Kate Spade all started marking down prices as early as Monday, November 21.

When is the Kate Spade Black Friday sale?

Kate Spade's Black Friday deals are here now. Plus, at Kate Spade Surprise, bundles are on sale this week with the code MAKEITTWO, meaning that you'll save a little more on two already-marked-down Kate Spade classics.

When is the Coach Black Friday sale?

The Coach Black Friday sale is on now, with Cyber Monday markdowns to be announced later this week.

When is the Tory Burch Black Friday sale?

The Tory Burch Black Friday sale is happening now, and the Holiday Event savings run through Tuesday, November 29, meaning you'll be able to shop markdowns from now all the way through Cyber Monday.

When is the Michael Kors Black Friday sale?

The Michael Kors Black Friday sale will is here; with Cyber Week markdowns to be announced later this week.

What deals can we expect during Black Friday?

You can expect to save on nearly every kind of product for Black Friday, including designer bags. We're rounding up all the best deals as they pop up, including sales from big retailers like Amazon, Walmart and more.

If you're in the Metro Detroit or Metro Phoenix areas, we recommend checking out the Detroit Free Press and the Arizona Republic.

How long do Black Friday sales last?

Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins on November 28, 2022, Black Friday ends. However, the best discounts from Black Friday sales will usually carry over to Cyber Monday (and span the weekend between them). Cyber Monday isn't always the end of the savings on offer, though, so keep an eye out for stores that extend their deals through the week.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Shop 55+ Black Friday weekend designer handbag deals

Latest Stories

  • Larkin's shootout goal lifts Red Wings to 4th straight win

    DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Larkin was the only scorer in the shootout and the Detroit Red Wings extended their winning streak to four games with a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night. Defenseman Filip Hronek scored his fifth goal in four games on a power play. Hronek, who added an assist, has 10 points in the last six games. Jordan Oesterle scored his first goal this season and Andrew Copp added a power-play goal. Lucas Raymond and Tyler Bertuzzi each had two assists and Ville Husso h

  • Britain's Got Talent: 'No decision's made yet' amid reports David Walliams has quit

    The TV star has been a judge on the show for 10 years.

  • 5 brutally funny cartoons about the FTX implosion

    Artists take on Sam Bankman-Fried's 'transparency,' crypto risk, and more

  • Ford's controversial housing bill could have 'major unintended consequences,' planners warn

    The experts who manage planning in cities across Ontario say they want a seat at the table as the Ford government finalizes its controversial new bill to accelerate the construction of new homes. The Regional Planning Commissioners of Ontario say in a report released this week that they have identified 21 "big gaps" in Ontario's housing delivery pipeline. Addressing those problems should be at the heart of Bill 23, the More Homes Built Faster Act, says the group's chairperson Thom Hunt. And whil

  • Toronto Argonauts hold rally to celebrate Grey Cup win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

    TORONTO — The Grey Cup party continued Thursday for cornerback Shaquille Richardson and the Toronto Argonauts. The Argos were honoured at a rally following their 24-23 Grey Cup victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday in Regina. Much like it did Sunday night, the champagne flowed freely at Maple Leaf Square, with Richardson and his teammates showering the hundreds of supporters assembled for the celebration. Richardson, who said he had not slept since Toronto's victory, added he and his

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • John Tortorella on today's NHL: 'It's a young, dumb league'

    John Tortorella was once again a quote machine in a pre-game interview with the NHL on TNT crew before his Philadelphia Flyers took on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • 49ers' balanced offense provides big challenge to Saints

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Coach Kyle Shanahan knows it's a challenge to keep all of his playmakers involved in the San Francisco 49ers' offense after the addition of Christian McCaffrey. Imagine how hard it is to defend a group that features McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell at running back, receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, and versatile tight end George Kittle. That's the task the New Orleans Saints (4-7) face Sunday when the visit the streaking Niners (6-4). “They’ve got playmakers at th

  • The advice Chris Boucher gave Christian Koloko

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher reveals the most important advice he gave Christian Koloko this season. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • Bills beat Lions 28-25 for 2nd win in 5 days at Ford Field

    DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Bass made a tiebreaking, 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds left, lifting the Buffalo Bills to a 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday for their second victory in five days at Ford Field. Josh Allen set up the game-winning kick by starting the drive with a 36-yard pass to Stefon Diggs and running twice for 12 yards. Buffalo (8-3) has won two straight to move a half-game ahead of Miami in the AFC East. The Bills were back in Detroit after the NFL shifted their previous

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Stephen Curry scores 33 points as Warriors beat Jazz 129-118

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 33 points with six 3-pointers to lead all five Golden State starters in double figures, and the Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 129-118 on Friday night. Andrew Wiggins added 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals coming off a season-best 31 points in a 124-107 win against the Clippers on Wednesday. Klay Thompson hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the third quarter and six on the night to finish with 20 points and six rebounds, while Kevon L

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo