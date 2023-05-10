Coach K in the NBA: Former Duke coach named special adviser to basketball operations

Coach K is finally making the jump to the pros.

Former Duke men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski has been appointed as the NBA's special adviser to basketball operations, the NBA announced Wednesday.

"We are honored to have Coach K join the NBA family and share his vast experience and expertise with the league and our teams," NBA President of League Operations Byron Spruell said in a statement. "As a preeminent coach and renowned leader who cares deeply about the game of basketball, he is uniquely suited to drive discussions and offer insights about the present and future of the NBA."

Coach K 101: Coach K 101: From 1,202 to 3, a look at Mike Krzyzewski's career at Duke

What will Coach K do in the NBA?

The NBA said Krzyzewski will provide counsel to the league office, NBA team executives and other league leaders "on a host of issues related to the game." He is expected to begin his role by attending a NBA general managers meeting next week in Chicago, where the NBA Draft Combine will also take place.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to deepen my connection to the NBA and participate in conversations about further strengthening the league and the game,” said Krzyzewski. “Even in my retirement from coaching, my passion for the sport has never been higher. This role will enable me to stay engaged with basketball at the highest level.”

While it will be his first time being in the NBA, Krzyzewski's career includes being the coach for some of the league's biggest stars for Team USA from 2005-16. At the helm, Team USA went 88-1, including a 24-0 record in the Olympics with gold medals in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

Mike Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils celebrate after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers 68-63 in the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship game.

Coach K life after Duke

Krzyzewski will join the NBA one year after retiring as the head coach of the Blue Devils men's basketball team. He was the coach for Army West Point for five season before spending 42 years at Duke. Overall, he went 1,202-368, 1,129 of the wins with Duke, as he is the winningest men's coach in NCAA history.

Story continues

In February, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer told the Associated Press he doesn't miss coaching, but he didn't want to retire. Since leaving Duke, Krzyzewski said he's been able to devote more time to his radio show.

“I think we’re having our best year because I’m able to think deeper into what I want and, what would be interesting to ask. Not only to do it from a coach’s perspective, but also from a fan’s perspective," he said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coach K in the NBA: Mike Krzyzewski becomes special adviser to league