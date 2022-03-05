Coach K’s last home game: Early observations from the scene at Cameron Indoor Stadium

History happens tonight at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

As Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski prepares to coach his last home game against North Carolina at 6 p.m., the celebration in honor of his 42-year career leading the Blue Devils started well before the game.

The News & Observer has five writers, two photographers and an editor on site for the game. Here are some of their early observations from the scene at Cameron.

Live from Krzyzewskiville, which happens at the moment to be an ocean of humanity. And also happens to smell like bad beer. pic.twitter.com/tQmjouof07 — Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) March 5, 2022

Last minute tickets

As game time approached on Saturday, the secondary market for tickets begin to narrow its focus.

Well, with one exception, that is.

At 4:40 p.m., 100 minutes prior to the scheduled 6:20 p.m., StubHub.com had one hyper-expensive ticket being offered up for $75,000. Other than that, tickets available on the site ranged from $3,950 to $10,000.

At VividSeats.com, the top price being asked was $16,905 per ticket with two available. The lowest available price was $3,407.

Sports celebs

In addition to the nearly 100 former Duke players who attended Krzyzewski’s final game at Cameron, Atlanta Braves outfielder Joc Pederson and retired NBA star Dirk Nowitzki attended the game.

Pederson’s ties to Duke are through his wife, former Blue Devils volleyball player Kelsey Williams. Shortly after noon Saturday, Pederson spent a few minutes getting some shots up in Duke’s practice facility adjacent to Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Nowitzki was a 14-time NBA all-star during his career with the Dallas Mavericks from 1998-2019. When Nowitzki walked through the practice facility about 90 minutes before tipoff, Duke junior forward Wendell Moore stopped him for a quick photo.