Coach K: Duke walk-on Justin Robinson's recent performance 'better than' Rudy movie

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski paid Justin Robinson such a big compliment, he thinks it should be on the big screen.

The senior forward set or matched career highs in every category except steals in Duke’s 89-76 win over North Carolina on Saturday. The performance earned Robinson, a former walk-on and son of Hall of Famer David Robinson, a comparison to Notre Dame’s Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger.

Coach K: Robinson better than ‘Rudy’

Robinson played 25 minutes against UNC and was 4 of 6 from 3-point range and scored 13 points. He also had six rebounds and four blocked shots.

Via ESPN:

"It's better than 'Rudy,'" Krzyzewski said, comparing Robinson's performance to the legendary story of Notre Dame football walk-on Rudy Ruettiger. "It's almost like a movie. He's been outstanding, and hopefully he keeps it going."

“Rudy” is the story of Rudy Ruettiger, the former walk-on for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in 1975.

Robinson walked on to the Blue Devils in 2016. He played a total of 10 minutes that season, and the following season he totaled 23 points and 11 rebounds in 82 minutes. Last year he had 20 and 9, respectively, in 58 total minutes.

Big week for son of NBA Hall of Famer

Robinson is performing at the best time for Duke, with the conference tournament and NCAA tournament coming up. He had 10 points and six rebounds against N.C. State last week, going 4 of 5 from the floor and hitting both his 3-pointers.

Justin Robinson has more points this week than he had in Duke's previous 56 games combined. — Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) March 8, 2020

Duke won both games after losing three of four prior. The Blue Devils are the No. 4 seed in the ACC tournament and Robinson could see more time.

“But I took to heart the ‘be ready’ and the ‘staying ready,’” Robinson said, via ESPN. “That's something I learned my freshman and sophomore years, and I really took it to heart.”

