Coach K explains why he told Duke students to 'shut up' with chant towards Jeff Capel

Duke students started a chant for Pittsburgh's Jeff Capel, former Blue Devil-turned-coach during the Blue Devils game Tuesday night.

The students were apparently chanting, “Jeff Capel, sit with us" and it clearly upset Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. Cameras caught Coach K yelling "shut up" to his own fans.

Krzyzewski apologized and explained his reaction after the game.

"I don't know if I made a mistake on that, but I've never heard another coach's name yelled out in the middle of the first half when we're in a war with the team," Krzyzewski said. "I don't know if they were saying, 'Come sit with me.' We got a different look at what the hell was going on. I thought it was something personal. ... I apologize to the students for that."

Despite his apology, Coach K still felt the chant was unnecessary

"You shouldn't say that., " he said. "In the middle of the first half and an ACC game, this isn't some cutesy little thing. I'm not going to go say, 'Will you please tell me exactly what you're doing? So it's a mistake on my part, but I'd rather make the mistake and protect my guy. Let's think of a different cheer — like 'Defense!'"

Capel, who played for Duke and was a Blue Devils assistant from 2011-18, said in a tweet following the game he took "no offense" from the chants.

Love you guys back!!! No offense taken from me! Keep SHOWING UP AND CHEERING FOR YOUR TEAM! They DESERVE IT! https://t.co/19BC707KjR — Jeff Capel (@jeffcapel) January 29, 2020

Duke defeated Pitt 79-67.