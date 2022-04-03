  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Coach K 101: From 1,202 to 3, a look at Mike Krzyzewski's career at Duke

Eddie Timanus, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mike Krzyzewski
    Mike Krzyzewski
    American basketball coach

We begin this numerical retrospective with a reminder: There was, in fact, basketball played at Duke before Mike Krzyzewski came along.

OK, we kid. But one would be hard pressed to find a program in college basketball more inextricably linked with its coach.

The expansion of the NCAA Tournament that made March Madness a household phrase coincided almost perfectly with Coach K’s arrival in Durham, North Carolina, in 1980, and his lengthy run of success that made the Blue Devils an annual fixture made Duke one of the most recognizable brands in the sport’s modern era.

Here’s a look at some of Coach K’s notable career numbers as his 42nd and final campaign concludes:

1,202 – The 1,170 career victories he had amassed heading into the season was already a Division I record. Most of those came at Duke, of course, but the first 73 came during a five-year stint at his alma mater, Army.

368 – Sure, there were a few losses, too. But that career coaching record, even after a subpar campaign in 2020-21, was still good for a .764 winning percentage. The most ‘L’s a Coach K team ever took in a single season was 17, once in his final season helming Army and twice in his first three years at Duke.

101 – NCAA Tournament wins in 35 appearances. His first taste of the Big Dance came in his fourth season at Duke, in 1984.

75 – His age upon retirement. Coach K hit the ¾ century mark on Feb. 13. The Cameron Crazies got to offer him birthday wishes two nights later when the Blue Devils hosted Wake Forest, though he was feeling ill and had to miss the second half of that contest. The Blue Devils won, 76-74.

23 – Number of consensus All-America honorees mentored by Coach K. The first was two-time selection Johnny Dawkins, who starred on Krzyzewski’s first Final Four squad. The last was second-team choice Vernon Carey in 2020.

13 – Final Four appearances, the first in 1986. The Blue Devils haven’t been back to the last weekend since their title run in 2015. The cancelled 2020 tournament cost Coach K at least a chance for another, however, as that Duke squad was voted No. 8 in the final coaches poll after the season was shut down.

Mike Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils celebrate after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers 68-63 in the 2015 NCAA Men&#39;s Division I Championship game.
Mike Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils celebrate after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers 68-63 in the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship game.

6.2 – Krzyzewski’s playing career at West Point was unremarkable, but he did average 6.2 points a game during his three seasons at West Point from 1966-69. You’ve probably heard of his coach, though – fellow by the name of Bob Knight.

5 – In addition to his national championships, that is also Coach K’s number of selections as ACC coach of the year. His last such honor came in 2000.

3 – Number of Naismith national coach of the year awards, the most recent in 1999.

Follow colleges reporter Eddie Timanus on Twitter @EddieTimanus

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coach K ends career with 1,202 wins, 5 titles and countless memories

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The outcome of Duke-UNC doesn't matter for Coach K's legacy

    A win isn't needed to confirm Mike Krzyzewski as the greatest coach in college basketball history

  • Mets ace Scherzer suffers hammy injury, day after deGrom out

    Mets ace Max Scherzer is dealing with a hamstring issue and isn't sure when he'll pitch next, another frustrating setback for the top of New York's heralded but suddenly fragile rotation. A day after the Mets said star Jacob deGrom will miss significant time with a shoulder injury, Scherzer was scratched from his outing Saturday morning in a simulated game. Just five days away from opening day in Washington, Scherzer said he wasn't sure about the immediate plans.

  • Britney Spears Reveals Selena Gomez's Watercolor Tattoo "Has Inspired" Her To Get Another

    Britney Spears may possibly be getting a new tattoo thanks to Selena Gomez. The "Gimme More" singer...

  • Takeaways from Angels designating outfielder Justin Upton for assignment

    The Angels have designated outfielder Justin Upton for assignment, marking the second year in a row the team is parting ways with a high-paid veteran.

  • Raposo scores first MLS goal, Vancouver Whitecaps down Sporting Kansas City 1-0

    VANCOUVER — Ryan Raposo scored and the Vancouver Whitecaps earned their first win of the season Saturday, downing Sporting Kansas City 1-0 at B.C. Place. It was a revenge victory for the Whitecaps, who were eliminated by Sporting in the first round of the playoffs last season. Raposo put away the game's lone goal in the 73rd minute, unassisted. Thomas Hasal made four saves for the 'Caps (1-3-1) and collected his second clean sheet of the season. Tim Melia stopped two on-target shots for Sporting

  • Britney Spears just modelled 5 Euphoria-inspired outfits on Instagram

    Britney Spears wears 5 Euphoria-inspired outfits on Instagram, including Cassie's pink swimsuit and a tribute to Lexi.

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six.

  • California teenager Davis wins Augusta National Women’s Amateur

    South Carolinian Jensen Castle led the local contingent with a T12 finish.

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • NHL GMs discuss playoff salary cap at Florida meetings

    MANALAPAN, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov was happy to be the villain last summer. After he and his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates hoisted the Stanley Cup for a second straight season, the star winger sported a T-shirt with the slogan “$18M Over the Cap” in response to criticism the team had unfairly gamed the NHL system. Tampa Bay was salary cap compliant during the regular season, but that threshold – $81.5 million at the time – doesn’t apply during the playoffs when rosters expand. Kucherov, who

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Nunavut wrestlers bring home silver and bronze medals

    With a couple more silver wrestling medals in hand, Eekeeluak Avalak is already looking forward to future competitions. The 18-year-old from Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, is fresh from competing in the Alberta Amateur Wrestling Association's open tournament on March 19 and 20, where he placed second — twice — against older and more experienced wrestlers. "It felt good to be back on the mat, especially having my other teammates in my corner," Avalak said. "[That] made it a lot more enjoyable and a lot

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Zegras, Ducks snap 11-game skid with 5-0 win over Coyotes

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trevor Zegras had another lacrosse-style goal, Isac Lundestrom had two goals and an assist, Anthony Stolarz made 22 saves for his third shutout of the season and the Anaheim Ducks snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 5-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night. Stolarz, in his first start since March 12 after missing eight games, had his sixth shutout in 56 career games. Cam Fowler had a goal and an assist, and Gerry Mayhew also scored for the Ducks, who had th

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Islanders use strong third period to top Blue Jackets 5-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period to lift the New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and Sebastian Aho, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock also scored as New York improved to 7-1 in their last eight home games dating to a 6-0 win against the Blue Jackets on March 10. Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves in his second consecutive start and third straight appearance with Ily

  • Tenn. lawmakers push for collegiate transgender athlete ban

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee would ban transgender athletes from participating in female college sports under legislation gaining traction inside the state's GOP-controlled General Assembly. The measure is one of 17 bills that have been introduced this year in Tennessee targeting LGBTQ people — more than any other state in the country, according to civil rights activists. “Even amid one of the most extreme time periods for anti-LGBTQ politics in our country’s history, lawmakers in Tennessee

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.