Coach is having a huge summer sale with up to 50% off — shop our top 9 picks that are still in stock

By now, you know we're experts when it comes to scoring the best and biggest fashion deals of the year. And when it comes to handbags, we're here to vouch that there's no better time than shop than mid-year. With the drastic change of weather and trends, retailers are looking to push out past-season colours and limited-time styles while also promoting their anticipated sales, ultimately giving you more options to choose from to rock now and beyond the summer months.

A perfect example? Coach. Right now, the fan-favourite brand is offering up to 50 per cent off select handbag and accessories during their limited-time summer sale. From timeless favourites like the Sutton Crossbody and the Tabby Shoulder Bag to trendier picks like the Parker Convertible Backpack, here, we’ve gathered together our favourite styles for you to shop.

Sutton Crossbody

A spacious, softly structured shoulder bag with a minimal silhouette. It can be worn as a shoulder bag or worn hands-free across the body.

SHOP IT: Coach, $165 (originally $275)

Parker Convertible Backpack 16 With Quilting

An elevated backpack made with quilted Napa leather. What makes this one extra special is its unique ability to convert into a refined shoulder bag.

SHOP IT: Coach, $297 (originally $495)

Dreamer Convertible Crossbody In Colorblock Signature Canvas

Perfect for any occasion, this versatile, yet elegant, crossbody bag is designed to fit cash, cards, keys and all your everyday essentials.

SHOP IT: Coach, $210 (originally $350)

Cassie Crossbody

Made with a ladylike top handle, this structured bag also features ample room to hold everyday essentials with three organized compartments — its spacious enough to hold a mini iPad! The polished pebble leather design is finished with Coach’s iconic turn-lock closure.

SHOP IT: Coach, $255 (originally $425)

Dalton 31 With Colorblock Snakeskin Detail

While its made to look slouchy, this boho-inspired bag is also loved for its combination of organization. Crafted of smooth leather and suede with genuine snakeskin details, it is designed with a spacious, open interior with a secure centre-zip compartment and multiple pockets to keep everything where you need it.

SHOP IT: Coach, $294 (originally $490)

Kitt Messenger Crossbody With Floral Bouquet Print

The perfect versatile crossbody with an exterior pocket that gives easy access to everyday must-haves.

SHOP IT: Coach, $105 (originally $175)

Belt Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas

A stylish and elevated fanny pack that offers hands-free, on-the-go security of your hone, cards, keys and other small essentials.

SHOP IT: Coach, $113 (originally $225)

Tabby Shoulder Bag

A new take on a 1970s Coach design, this bag is crafted in a dynamic mix of polished pebble leather, refined leather and suede.

SHOP IT: Coach, $357 (originally $595)

Camera Bag 16 With Horse And Carriage Print And Varsity Stripe

A sport crossbody inspired by the vintage camera bag design, this style is decorated with plush flocked velvet Varsity Stripes and sturdy coated canvas featuring Coach’s iconic Horse and Carriage motif.



SHOP IT: Coach, $174 (originally $290)

