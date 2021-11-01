Coach Gary Patterson was good for all of Fort Worth, not just TCU. He deserved better

Football coach Gary Patterson’s split with TCU late Sunday seemed stunningly swift and shocking. But it shouldn’t obscure his importance to the university and all of Fort Worth.

As much as one person could be, Patterson was responsible for TCU’s growth in size and stature as a university. After his two-decade tenure, the university is larger, wealthier and more prominent than it’s ever been.

And that’s been good for all of Fort Worth. Having a successful, big-time college football program in town is a major draw. Athletic success brought added economic activity, from restaurants to hotels. Student applications rose dramatically, giving TCU a chance to contribute more and better workers and leaders to the area.

For all that and more, Patterson deserved a better departure. The university wanted him to finish the year, Athletic Director Jeremiah Donati said in a written statement. But Patterson, whose cantankerous side was on display more in this season of struggles, didn’t want to be a lame duck.

He deserved better than a sudden ouster coming off a bad loss to Kansas State. But coaches know that they are hired to someday be fired, even those as successful as Patterson.

TCU bungled this, and it cannot afford to be so sloppy in replacing Patterson. It’s a perilous time for the athletic department as college football realigns. TCU’s conference, the Big 12, is losing its two best teams and replacing them with good but lesser programs. The Big 12 has been one of college football’s powerhouse conferences, but that’s now in jeopardy.

The Horned Frogs need a dynamic coach who can relate to today’s youth and navigate the tricky world of name/image/likeness compensation that athletes can now earn. TCU will need help from local businesses to have competitive opportunities for recruits. And coaches must be able to keep together locker rooms that could be riven when a few teammates are millionaires.

And college football realignment probably isn’t over. Without a winning program that can compete at the highest levels, TCU risks being right where it was when the Southwest Conference broke apart nearly 30 years ago. After all the hard work and investment, no one wants to go back.

Let’s remember, after all, what it looked like before Patterson and in his early years. He took over as an unproven defensive coordinator at a program that moved from conference to conference, stepping up gradually as Patterson stacked up winning seasons. Donors poured millions into athletic facilities and other buildings, and TCU’s rise could be seen, brick by brick.

Patterson had chances to leave, to move to some of college football’s pillar universities. But he stayed, and he built. Of course, he was generously compensated for it. But he and wife Kelsey, who grew up here, made a strong commitment to Fort Worth. The coach’s foundation has done important work on education issues and provides help for needy Fort Worth families.

When feelings aren’t quite so raw, TCU needs to find a way to honor Patterson and let the fans say thank you. A statue would be ideal, but of course, there’s already one on campus.

That alone tells you how important Patterson has been. For now, the next best way to celebrate Patterson is to hire a successor who can extend what he built.

It matters to all of Fort Worth that TCU gets it right.