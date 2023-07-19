Coach Freddie Roach: MMA striking is ‘definitely getting a lot better’

Freddie Roach has seen a lot of progression with the state of striking in MMA.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In the early years of MMA, there was plenty of criticism to be had about the level of fundamental and technique in the sport.

The level of training and athletes has come a long way in recent years, though, and noted boxing coach Roach – who has also worked with many MMA notables, from Georges St-Pierre to Rafael Dos Anjos to Aaron Pico – sees the overall growth.

“It’s definitely getting a lot better,” Roach told MMA Junkie Radio at UFC X Radio Row earlier this month. “The thing is, I’m with the MMA guys a lot in the gym – Georges St-Pierre and so forth, and working with him, learning this sport, also, so I can be a better coach. It works out well.”

Watch the video above for Roach’s complete interview with MMA Junkie Radio.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie