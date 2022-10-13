Coach Foundation Awards 15 Scholarships, Empowering the Next Generation of Sustainable Fashion

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / Tapestry, Inc.

Congratulations to all the recipients of the 2022 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) x Coach Dream It Real Circular Design Scholarship!

The Coach Foundation is proud to award 15 scholarships as part of a new Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) x Coach Dream It Real Circular Design Scholarship and its commitment to help empower and equip the next generation with skills to craft a more sustainable future for the fashion industry. In addition to offering education, mentorship and support through the scholarship, Coach will bring this new class of designers into its circularity programs to further establish a collaborative community approach to designing with circularity in mind. The program with the @CFDA is part of the Coach Foundation's Dream It Real commitment to provide 5,000 scholarships by 2025.

