Coach's new spring collection is 30% off right now - but only for a limited time

Take 30% off select styles with Coach's spring sale. Image via Coach.

Looking for your new favourite handbag? Coach has you covered, and they’re even offering major savings to sweeten the deal.

Right now, the iconic leather accessories brand is offering a limited-time deal with 30 per cent off select styles, including their latest Spring/Summer 2020 collection. You’ll find a huge selection of handbags, wallets and accessories, including those spotted on Coach ambassador Jennifer Lopez in her latest campaign.

To take advantage of this deal, simply enter the code MARCH30 at checkout and the discount will be applied to your purchase. This sale is available exclusively online at Coach.com and runs until March 30, so you won’t want to miss out.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 10 of our favourite sale picks to get you in the mood for spring, even if we’ll all be staying indoors for the next little while.

Rambler Crossbody With Varsity Stripe. Image via Coach.

This retro-inspired crossbody bag has a colourful design, as well as plenty of interior space and can even hold an iPad mini.

SHOP IT: Coach, $385 (originally $550)

Turnlock Shoulder Bag. Image via Coach.

This ladylike handbag is pulled from the Coach archives, and features a turnlock closure along with a delicate top handle strap.

SHOP IT: Coach, $346 (originally $495)

Hutton Belt Bag In Blocked Signature Canvas With Snakeskin Detail. Image via Coach.

For an edgy take on a classic silhouette, this mini belt bag comes complete with genuine snakeskin details.

SHOP IT: Coach, $298 (originally $425)

Charlie Bucket Bag. Image via Coach.

If you’re over the miniature bag trend of 2019, you’ll be happy to know that oversized styles like this slouchy version are on their way back.

SHOP IT: Coach, $346 (originally $495)

Duffle 20. Image via Coach.

Crafted from buttery-soft leather, this bag features chunky hardware and an adjustable strap that makes a bold statement.

SHOP IT: Coach, $298 (originally $425)

Courier Bag. Image via Coach.

Based on an equestrian-inspired design from Coach’s 1970s archives, this satchel has multiple compartments to keep you organized on the go.

SHOP IT: Coach, $416 (originally $595)

Parker Convertible Backpack 16. Image via Coach.

This convertible bag can easily be worn two ways, with a top-handle chain as well as two rear straps to carry it as a backpack.

SHOP IT: Coach, $262 (originally $375)

Rambler Crossbody. Image via Coach.

An everyday essential, this sleek crossbody bag can keep up with your every move, from brunch to a night out.

SHOP IT: Coach, $346 (originally $495)

Trail Bag. Image via Coach.

This uniquely-shaped handbag has a curved body that’s reminiscent of a travelling makeup bag, but with more space for your daily must-haves.

SHOP IT: Coach, $298 (originally $425)

Turnlock Pouch. Image via Coach.

For days when you’re looking to carry the bare necessities with you, this mini pouch is just the thing.

SHOP IT: Coach, $206 (originally $295)

