With coach Bryan Harsin's job on the line, Auburn escapes Missouri on overtime miracle

Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser
·4 min read

AUBURN, Ala. — The officiating crew gathered the captains of the teams that simply refused to win and began overtime with the greatest punchline of the 2022 college football season.

"Congratulations on a great game so far."

After a second half that featured 12 consecutive punts and a fateful fourth-and-1 failure seemingly spelling the end for embattled coach Bryan Harsin, Auburn football had just been taken off life support. For the time being, anyway. Missouri kneeled out the last minute in order to kick a chip-shot field goal, then Harrison Mevis missed it from 26 yards.

Harsin was fighting for his job Saturday, 17 games into his Auburn tenure. He might not have fought hard enough, but Auburn escaped regardless, 17-14 in overtime, thanks to a series of Mizzou mistakes ending in Nathaniel Peat's fumble into the end zone on what would have been the walk-off touchdown for Missouri (2-2, 0-1 SEC).

Instead, player of the game Derick Hall recovered in the end zone, and Auburn (3-1, 1-0 SEC) won despite producing 129 yards of total offense after the first quarter.

WEEK 4: Results, recaps and schedule from Top 25 games

Auburn got back to its running roots, but blocking is abysmal

Harsin seemingly answered the cries for running back Tank Bigsby to get the ball more frequently after his nine carries vs. Penn State. On the Tigers' first possession, they drove 59 yards on 14 plays − all runs, capped by a Robby Ashford 11-yard QB draw. Bigsby had seven carries on the drive, and by the end of the first quarter he had surpassed his total from the previous week. His 10th carry went for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead. Auburn didn't pass until its 17th play.

But Auburn's lack of an offensive line caught up with Bigsby. Missouri, which was credited with three tackles for loss against Abilene Christian, had twice as many by halftime against Auburn. Nick Brahms' replacement at center, Tate Johnson, struggled. Then he got injured. Jalil Irvin was option No. 3. The situation did not improve.

Auburn couldn't get any push in its run blocking, especially through the A gap, and pass protection continued to be a fatal flaw. Play-calling is limited by what Auburn cannot do in the trenches.

Auburn edges stepped up in big spots, but run defense buckled again

After failing to sack Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, Auburn desperately needed a momentum boost from its defensive front. Colby Wooden provided one early with a sack. Edge rushers Hall and Eku Leota added three combined. Pass rush was inconsistent but mostly clutch.

But Mizzou gashed Auburn with gap-scheme runs. Eli Drinkwitz's play-calling spread out Auburn's defense with side-to-side plays. Running backs Cody Schrader and Nathaniel Peat combined for more than 100 yards in Missouri's methodical (but rare) scoring drives.

Auburn's coverage stepped up. Cornerback Jaylin Simpson was in coverage on a pair of crucial third-down incompletions in the second half, redeeming himself after not getting started. D.J. James started in his place and had a pass breakup. Nehemiah Pritchett's tipped pass on a slant led to Auburn's first interception of the year.

Bryan Harsin's 'fourth-and-1 mentality' backfires with bitter irony

The motto of the Harsin era inside Auburn's facility has been a "fourth-and-1 mentality" at all times. It was put to the test against Missouri, and Harsin stuck to his guns with his job on the line. It backfired.

In the first half, the Tigers found themselves in three fourth-and-1 situations on offense. They went for it every time and converted every time. Twice, Bigsby barreled forward for the yardage. The third time, Robby Ashford got the first down with a quarterback sneak.

With less than two minutes remaining, the situation arrived again. Auburn had fourth-and-1 at the Missouri 29. After a timeout and maybe with an earlier missed field goal in mind, Harsin sent the offense back on the field. Bigsby tried to leap over the pile, but Auburn's offensive line gave out immediately with linebacker penetration. Bigsby tried to pick himself up and run to the outside. He was dragged down.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football, Bryan Harsin escape Missouri on overtime miracle

Latest Stories

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Behave or say goodbye to Panda Game, officials warn students

    Students need to tame their Panda Game celebrations if they want the tradition to continue beyond this year, says Coun. Mathieu Fleury as the countdown to kickoff begins. Following last fall's clash between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens, thousands of people descended on the Sandy Hill area. At one point revellers flipped a vehicle. Seven people ended up in hospital, while eight others faced charges ranging from mischief to rioting to participating in an unlawful assembly.

  • Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri settle in as Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri has fallen in love with Banff, Alta., and Jonathan Huberdeau bought a pickup truck. The two forwards are settling into life as Calgary Flames. The spotlight is on them in training camp, which opened Thursday with 67 players skating in three groups at the Saddledome. The pressure is on the two men to replace the production and other qualities that departed with top scorers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk in the off-season. As expected, Huberdeau drew into Gaudreau's form

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Maple Leafs top Senators 4-1 to open split-squad pre-season doubleheader

    TORONTO — Justin Holl had a goal and an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs scored on three straight shots in a 4-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday in the opener of a split-squad doubleheader to kick off the NHL's pre-season schedule. Alex Steeves, with two goals, and Denis Malgin provided the rest of the offence for Toronto. Mark Giordano added three assists. Erik Kallgren stopped seven shots over 40 minutes of work for the Leafs before making way for Dylan Ferguson in the third peri

  • Hockey Canada facing backlash for survey on sexual assault allegations

    A recent survey distributed by Hockey Canada has left some shaking their heads over what they see as out-of-touch questions about the organization's handling of sexual assault allegations. The survey, which CBC News has seen, was distributed to parents, volunteers and coaches, seeking to gauge opinions on the sport's national body. It has been under intense scrutiny since news broke this spring of an alleged sexual assault following a 2018 gala in London, Ont., involving eight unidentified playe

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have stalwart Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Saturday night when they complete their home-and-home series with the B.C. Lions. Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead following the Lions 31-29 overtime win Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. Judge said he has no plans to appeal the ban, meaning he won't play when the two teams meet again at B.C. Place. "It's very d

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin

  • Stars expect to open camp without unsigned scorer Robertson

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Young 40-goal scorer Jason Robertson is expected to miss the start of training camp for the Dallas Stars because the team and the restricted free agent haven't agreed on a new contract. General manager Jim Nill said Wednesday there's been steady, ongoing negotiations over the last couple of weeks with Robertson and his representatives. Nill wouldn't say what has kept the two sides from reaching a deal, adding there have been “very good discussions." The Stars, with new coach