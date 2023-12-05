Coach Brian Daboll says Tommy DeVito will remain the New York Giants starting quarterback

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Tommy DeVito is going remain the New York Giants starting quarterback even though veteran Tyrod Taylor is ready to come off injured reserve.

Coach Brian Daboll made the announcement Tuesday morning before the Giants (4-8) started practicing for Monday night's home game against the Green Bay Packers (6-6).

An undrafted rookie free agent, DeVito has started the past three games for New York and led it to consecutive wins over Washington and New England after losing his initial start in Dallas.

Daboll said DeVito has earned the right to continue starting and he said the 34-year-old Taylor handled the situation like a pro.

Taylor had taken over as the Giants starter in early October after Daniel Jones sustained a neck injury. The 13-year veteran sustained a rib injury against the Jets at the end of the month and went on injured reserve.

Jones returned for a game in Las Vegas and sustained an ACL injury in the first half, leaving DeVito to take over. The New Jersey product who played at Syracuse and Illinois has been at the helm since the Raiders game.

DeVito has completed 66 of 105 passes for 697 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Tom Canavan, The Associated Press