Coach's winter sale is on for just 3 more days! Get these 12 best-selling bags while they're 50% off

Like most luxury brands, Coach rarely ever has sales, so when we saw the renowned leatherware brand's winter saleis still going strong, we were shocked!

For just a few more days, shoppers get 50% off tons of best-selling bags (including newly released styles). But, as we've seen with so many other brands, it's a chore sifting through tons of products to find those that are the most discounted. So, to make shopping a lot easier for you, we've listed the 12 best Coach bags and shoes that are all 50% off during this rare winter sale.

Unlike the massive Coach Outlet Cyber Monday sale, this sale includes bags from Coach's most recent seasons — with hundreds of dollars in savings.

Shop everything from Coach's best-selling and cult-favorite Market Tote (a whopping $197.50 off) to the timeless and super iconic Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 bag that's $225 off and the epitome of luxury.

Keep in mind that this sale is only on for three more days, so shop now while stocks last.

Best Coach Bag Deals

50% off

Credit: Coach

$197.50 $395 at Coach

This is one of Coach's all-time best sellers. The renowned Coach Market Tote is made of polished pebble leather, plus it has an inside zip pocket, a turn-lock closure, leather lining and ha

50% off

Credit: Coach

$225 $450 at Coach

If you're looking for the perfect and most iconic shoulder bag Coach has to offer, this is the best pick. It's made of polished pebble leather, and has inside zip and multifunction pockets, an outside slip pocket, a snap closure, fabric lining and a detachable short strap and long strap for shoulder or crossbody wea

50% off

Credit: Coach

$225 $450 at Coach

This bag is one of Coach's newest and most popular designs. It's made of the brand's signature jacquard and smooth leather and has an inside multifunction pocket, a zip-top closure, a handle, an outside pocket and a detachable strap for shoulder or crossbody wear.

50% off

Credit: Coach

$247.50 $375 at Coach

This unique version of Coach's best-selling Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag is one of its best sellers. It's made of straw and smooth leather and has an inside zip pocket, an outside zip pocket, a snap closure and fabric lining. It also has a detachable handle and strap for shoulder or crossbody wear.

50% off

Credit: Coach

$337.50 $675 at Coach

Here's another one that's sure to generate tons of compliments. The Coach Rogue 25 is made using the brand's Signature textile jacquard and glove-tanned leather, plus it has one credit card slot, inside snap and multifunction pockets, a zip closure, both fabric and suede lining, two open compartments, handles and detachable straps.

50% off

Credit: Coach

$87.50 $175 at Coach

This easy everyday bag is made of cross-grain leather and has an inside open pocket, an outside open pocket, a zip-top closure, fabric lining and a detachable strap for shoulder or crossbody wear.

50% off

Credit: Coach

$112.50 $225 at Coach

Elegant, sleek and practical, this bag is made of cross-grain leather and has a removable pouch with six credit card slots and a zip pocket, an inside slip pocket, an outside open pocket, a snag closure, fabric lining and a detachable strap for shoulder or crossbody wear.

50% off

Credit: Coach

$147.50 $295 at Coach

This elegant practical tote bag is made of polished pebble leather and has a center zip compartment. There are also turn-lock and magnet snap closures, handles, four protective feet at the base and a detachable strap for shoulder or crossbody wear.

50% off

Credit: Coach

$175 $350 at Coach

This stunning mini tote is made of glove-tanned leather and has one credit card clot, a magnetic snap closure, handles, four protective feet at the base and a detachable strap for shoulder or crossbody wear.

50% off

Credit: Coach

$175 $350 at Coach

This bag is made of polished pebble leather and has an inside multifunction pocket, a center zip compartment, turn-lock and snap closures, a detachable short strap, a detachable long strap for shoulder or crossbody wear and four protective feet at the base.

50% off

Credit: Coach

$225 $450 at Coach

The iconic Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag is one of Coach's most popular and versatile bags. It's made of smooth leather and suede, has an inside zip pocket, a snap closure, fabric lining, an outside zip pocket and a detachable handle and strap for shoulder or crossbody wear.

50% off

Credit: Coach

$247.50 $495 at Coach

This is one of Coach's most iconic bags. It's made of refined calf leather and suede and has an inside zip pocket, a snap closure, fabric lining, handles, a detachable strap for shoulder or crossbody wear and four protective feet at the base.

If you enjoyed this story, check out these 14 best matte black kitchen products to buy if you're furnishing your first apartment.

