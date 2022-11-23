Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

These 10 Coach bags are all 70% off, plus an extra 25% off during the brand's huge fall sale — $34 to $135

There are tons of holiday and early Black Friday sales happening right now, but, honestly, only a few are offering significant savings that are actually worthwhile. One of the few retailers that ranks high on that list is Coach Outlet with its two major sales offering up to 70% off, plus an extra 25% off.

Right now, there are tons of best-selling Coach bags on sale and these are all a part of Coach Outlet's Black Friday and Clearance sales. Whether you're looking for a timeless black bag, a simple premium leather wallet or a chic crossbody, these discounted Coach bags all fit the bill.

Also, to make sure you snag the absolute best deals of the event, all of the bags we've listed are 70% off, plus an extra 25% off that's automatically applied at checkout.

Prices start at just $33.75 and go up to just $134.55, ensuring that you never have to cross that $150 mark for a designer bag. With these deals, score up to $440 in savings!

Keep in mind that stocks are low on these bags since the discounts are so steep, so shop now while they're available.

Check out our 10 favorite picks that are all on super sale below.

1. Coach Golf Kit In Signature Canvas, $33.75 (Orig. $150)

Credit: Coach Outlet
Credit: Coach Outlet

$33.75 $150 at Coach Outlet

This stunning blue and black golf kit is made of Coach's signature coated canvas and smooth calf leather. It has an inside open pocket, a zip closure, a removable carabiner clip and comes with three balls, two wooden tees and a metal divot tool.

2. Coach Snap Wallet, $40.05 (Orig. $178)

Credit: Coach Outlet
Credit: Coach Outlet

$40.05 $178 at Coach Outlet

This olive green refined pebbled leather wallet has three credit card slots, an ID window and a full-length bill compartment. It also has a snag closure and an outside zip coin pocket for loose change.

3. Coach Long Zip Around Wallet In Signature Canvas With Varsity Motif, $67.05 (Orig. $298)

Credit: Coach Outlet
Credit: Coach Outlet

$67.05 $298 at Coach Outlet

This coated canvas and smooth leather wallet has that campy Varsity look that so many love. It has 12 credit card slots, full-length bill compartments, a zip-around closure and an inside zip coin pocket. It also fits all iPhones and Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

4. Coach Long Zip Around Wallet, $67.05 (Orig. $298)

Credit: Coach Outlet
Credit: Coach Outlet

$67.05 $298 at Coach Outlet

This refined pebbled leather wallet has 12 credit card slots, full-length bill compartments, an inside zip coin pocket, a zip-around closure and a detachable wrist strap. It also fits all iPhones and Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

5. Coach Long Zip Around Wallet, $73.80 (Orig. $328)

Credit: Coach Outlet
Credit: Coach Outlet

$73.80 $328 at Coach Outlet

Made of refined calf leather, this zip-around wallet has 12 credit card slots, full-length bill compartments, an inside zip coin pocket and a detachable wrist strap. It also fits all iPhones and Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

6. Coach Small Travel Kit In Signature Leather, $51.30 (Orig. $228)

Credit: Coach Outlet
Credit: Coach Outlet

$51.30 $228 at Coach Outlet

This leather travel kit is the perfect must-have for any man. It's made of both Coach's signature smooth calf leather and standard smooth calf leather and has an inside multifunction pocket, a zip closure and a handle. There's an on outside open pocket for storing anything for easy access.

7. Coach Rowan Satchel, $78.75 (Orig. $350)

Credit: Coach Outlet
Credit: Coach Outlet

$78.75 $350 at Coach Outlet

This adorable and best-selling satchel is made of cross-grain leather. It has an inside zip and multifunction pockets, a zip closure, handles, an outside zip pocket and a detachable strap for shoulder or crossbody wear.

8. Coach Pennie Crossbody With Coin Case, $101.25 (Orig. $450)

Credit: Coach Outlet
Credit: Coach Outlet

$101.25 $450 at Coach Outlet

Coach's Pennie Crossbody is one of its most luxe options that everyone loves. It's made of refined pebble leather and has an inside multifunction pocket, a zip-top closure, and outside snap and slip pockets. It also has a detachable strap for shoulder or crossbody wear and an attached coin case with zip closure.

9. Disney X Coach City Tote With Signature Canvas Interior And Cruella Motif, $101.25 (Orig. $450)

Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet

$101.25 $450 at Coach Outlet

If you're a Disney fan — specifically Disney villains — you'll love this one. Made of refined pebble leather and Coach's signature coated canvas, this bag is a part of a special collaboration where Disney's most iconic villains meet icon Coach designs. It has an inside zip pocket, a snap closure and handles with a 10-inch drop.

10. Coach Max Gym Bag, $134.55 (Orig. $598)

Credit: Coach Outlet
Credit: Coach Outlet

$134.55 $598 at Coach Outlet

Lastly, this gym bag is perfect for traveling or, well, trips to the gym. It's made of recycled nylon twill and natural smooth calf leather and has an inside zip and multifunction pockets. It also has a full-length zip closure, handles, outside zip and slip pockets and a detachable strap.

